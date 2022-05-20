Clarksville Police announce arrest of 18-year-old man in connection with Feb. 17 homicide

Craig Shoup, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
·1 min read

An 18-year-old man is facing homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of Decarlos Perkins on Feb. 17.

Darius Archibald was arrested on May 19 and was charged with criminal homicide, according to a Clarksville Police release. The shooting occurred on Manning Drive.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking for anyone with additional video footage are asked to please contact Detective Martin, 931-648-0656, ext. 5224, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Manning Drive shooting suspect arrested, investigation ongoing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories