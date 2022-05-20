Clarksville Police announce arrest of 18-year-old man in connection with Feb. 17 homicide

An 18-year-old man is facing homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of Decarlos Perkins on Feb. 17.

Darius Archibald was arrested on May 19 and was charged with criminal homicide, according to a Clarksville Police release. The shooting occurred on Manning Drive.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking for anyone with additional video footage are asked to please contact Detective Martin, 931-648-0656, ext. 5224, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Manning Drive shooting suspect arrested, investigation ongoing