Clarksville Police Department investigating death of infant by apparent gunshot

Clarksville Police Department is investigating an infant's death by gunshot, an incident which occurred on Feb. 25.

Clarksville Police Department is investigating the death of an infant by apparent gunshot that occurred over the weekend.

CPD responded to a call at a residence on Citadel Drive on Sunday at approximately 12:23 p.m. relaying that an infant had been shot.

When officers arrived, the infant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No arrest has been made, according to CPD public information officer Scott Beaubien.

Beaubien said because the investigation is ongoing, there is no additional information to be shared at this time.

Once the investigation is complete, findings will be presented to the District Attorney's Office, according to police.

This is a developing story.

Leaf-Chronicle reporter Kenya Anderson can be reached at kanderson@nashvill.gannett.com or on X at KenyaAnderson32.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville Police Department investigate death of infant