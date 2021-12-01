Clarksville Police: Gateway Credit Union robbed, suspect at large

Clarksville Police are investigating the armed robbery of a local credit union Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a man entered the Gateway Credit Union, 100 Otis Smith Drive, holding a handgun as he approached the clerks, according to Clarksville Police.

Police in search of man who robbed Gateway Credit Union in Clarksville Wednesday afternoon. The suspect can be described as a Black male wearing a black beanie, black neck gaiter and a red flannel shirt. Dec. 1, 2021

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the drawers.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and there is no vehicle description at this time, CPD said.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black beanie, black neck gaiter and a red flannel shirt.

Anyone with information or additional video footage from the scene is asked to contact Detective Neagos, 931-648-0656, ext. 5537. Call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

