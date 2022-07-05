Police identified the man killed in a shooting on Ringgold Road late Sunday night as 39-year-old Clarksville man Steven Rhinehart.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ringgold Road, according to a Clarksville Police Department news release. Rhinehart was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and taken to Tennova Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

CPD set up a perimeter around an apartment building and said a person of interest eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. The investigation is still active.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville police ID man killed in Sunday shooting off Ringgold Road