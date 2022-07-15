Clarksville Police investigate homicide on Tiny Town Road; victim found shot in road

A 21-year-old man is charged in connection with the death of a man found unresponsive on Tiny Town Road Thursday.

Darean Parrish, of Springfield, was charged Thursday, according to Scott Beaubien, a public information officer with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

Police identified Mareck Brown, 22, of Springfield, as the man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died early Thursday, Beaubien said in the release.

Read more from Craig Shoup: Suspect charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Clarksville man

Read this: One person dies from gunshot in area of Hickory Grove Boulevard and Sunset Drive

Police responded to the shooting call at about 3:56 a.m. Thursday. A caller reported an unconscious man in the middle of Tiny Town Road near Allen Road and requested an ambulance.

The man had a bump on the head and was bleeding from his nose and ears, the caller said.

Beaubien said in the release Parrish fled the area following the shooting incident and was taken into custody in Springfield.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Goble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5323, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Tiny Town Road scene of homicide, one person currently in custody