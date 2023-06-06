Clarksville Police investigate Parkway Place shooting as a homicide with victim not expected to survive

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting as a homicide.

The Special Operations Unit's Homicide detectives are working with District 1 Criminal Investigations detectives on the shooting that has now become a homicide investigation.

The CPD responded to a call at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the Parkway Place area. Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster and a female driver with a gunshot wound.

The driver was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, officials announced, and is not expected to survive. She is identified as 23-year-old Wylil Alexander of Clarksville.

According to police investigation, the incident occurred after a meeting with the three individuals. Alexander attempted to flee the scene and was shot.

Detectives working on the case have identified two people of interest, a 14-year-old who has been arrested and a 16-year-old they are still searching.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information has been released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville Police investigate Parkway Place shooting as a homicide