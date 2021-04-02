Clarksville police investigating Wednesday shooting

Aprile Rickert, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Apr. 1—CLARKSVILLE — Investigation is underway into a shooting Wednesday on Silver Creek Drive in Clarksville.

A news release said officers responded to the 100 block of Silver Creek Drive at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person who had been shot in the chest. EMS rendered aid to the victim, who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

A person of interest has been identified, and police say there is no danger to the public. The case remains under investigation.

