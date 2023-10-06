Clarksville police looking for masked suspect in armed robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they said took out a gun and robbed a Dollar General Thursday night.

Officers responded to the store at 927 Tracy Lane around 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

A Black man dressed in all back and wearing a mask had reportedly entered the store, displayed a gun and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money.

Clarksville police are trying to identify the man pictured in connection with an armed robbery. (Courtesy: CPD)

The suspect then ran off toward Tracy Lane, police reported. Authorities said the man looked to be about 6-feet 1-inch tall and between 185 to 200 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area to review their security cameras and see if they spot anything suspicious around the 9 to 9:30 p.m. time frame.

Anyone with additional information or who has video footage is asked to contact Detective Henry at 931-648-0656, ext. 5343. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

