Clarksville police: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Forest Hills Drive

A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on Tuesday night, the Clarksville Police Department reported.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in progress around 9:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive, CPD said in a news release Wednesday morning. They found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and an investigation is underway.

"At this time, it is believed that the victim and suspect are acquainted and this is not a random act," CPD said.

The man has not been identified as family notifications are still pending, the release said.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656, extension 5651. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or online at P3tips.com/591. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

