Clarksville police are investigating after two people were found shot on Monday night, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clarksville Police Department went to a home in the 400 block of Ringgold Road around 5 p.m. to perform a welfare check when they found a male and a female victims with gunshot wounds. The female died and the male was taken via helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police said.

The names of the victims are being withheld until next-of-kin are notified, according to police. An investigation is underway.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information or video footage about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 931-648-0656, extension 5684.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.Clarksville police: One dead, one hurt in shooting

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville police: One dead, one hurt in shooting on Ringgold Road