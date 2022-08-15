Clarksville Police search for man wanted in connection with attempted homicide, carjacking

Clarksville Police are looking for a 22-year-old man in connection with attempted murder and carjacking days apart this month.

Investigators say Charles Watson was at the B & L Market, 1361 College Street, on Aug. 1 when he was involved in a confrontation with 23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell and an unnamed 38-year-old victim.

The victim was shot in the abdomen during the incident and taken to Tennova Healthcare. An updated condition was not immediately known.

Mitchell was taken into police custody on Aug. 15, one day after police said he was involved in a carjacking incident with Watson.

The pair was among four individuals who assisted in taking another unnamed victim's car from the Clarksville Waffle House on North Riverside Drive, investigators said.

The vehicle was later recovered with the help of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Watson should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Do not approach.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach out to Detective Wimmer at (931) 648-0656, ext 5527.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, reach out to the Clarksville County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or you can go online and submit a tip at p3tips.com/591.

