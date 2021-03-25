Clarksville police searching for armed robbery suspect at VW dealer

Mar. 24—CLARKSVILLE — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man who took a car at gunpoint Tuesday from a Clarksville Volkswagen dealer on Lewis and Clark Parkway.

A news release said the suspect entered the dealership around 10:15 a.m. and approached a staff member about test driving a 2019 grey Dodge Challenger. Police say the man then forced the sales associate at gunpoint to give him the keys before the test drive and left the scene. The staff member was not injured.

Police in the area spotted the car merging onto Interstate 65 South from Lewis and Clark Parkway and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not yield and instead continued speeding south. Officers lost sight of the car as it crossed over onto I-64 Westbound toward downtown Louisville.

The suspect is described as a thin, White or light-complected Black male in his late teens or early 20s, around 6 feet tall with dark eyes and patchy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, jeans and a dark-colored beanie.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or information leading to the identity of the suspect should notify the nearest local police department or the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151, the news release said.

"The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should only be approached by law enforcement," the news release said. "At this time, the Clarksville Police Department has reason to believe this is an isolated incident. We encourage, as always, the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement or by dialing 911 in an emergency."