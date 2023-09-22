Clarksville police searching for suspected gunman after man killed in apartment shooting

A man shot in the chest at a Clarksville apartment complex has died and police are looking for the shooter.

Clarksville officers were called to the Grand View Apartments on South Lancaster Road Wednesday evening in reference to the shooting. The victim was found in the parking lot with a serious gunshot wound to the chest, according to a statement from police.

The man, who will be publicly identified once next of kin has been notified, was taken to Tennova Healthcare where he remained until his death.

Witnesses told police that a dark-colored vehicle with dark tinted windows fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the case are asked to contact police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5149 or call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

