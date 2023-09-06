Clarksville police searching for woman last seen in August

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 33-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen for almost two weeks.

Melanie Fraley was reported missing on Aug. 31 after last being seen at a home on Roan Drive about a week earlier on Aug. 25, according to police.

Do you know anything? Seven Clarksville people who disappeared without a trace

Melanie Fraley (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Fraley is 5’1″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair with purple tips and green eyes. Anyone who sees Fraley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Spears at 931-648-0656, ext. 5607.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.