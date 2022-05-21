Clarksville police, Southern Indiana Drug Task Force involved in $40 million federal drug bust

May 20—CLARKSVILLE — Local law enforcement was part of a $40-million, multi-state drug bust that resulted in 15 people charged with federal drug trafficking and money-laundering offenses.

A post on the Town of Clarksville's website said this is one of the biggest drug cases ever involving the Clarksville Police Department.

"Our department became involved with this investigation in the beginning when it was a smaller case," said Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer in the post on TownOfClarksville.com. "Over time it grew and grew to become one of the largest cases we've ever become involved in."

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the suspects are accused of trafficking semi-trucks full of marijuana and THC-containing products and then laundering the proceeds from selling the drugs.

The Southern Indiana Drug Task Force, which includes members of the Jeffersonville Police Department, New Albany Police Department, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, was also part of the investigation.

Law enforcement in Indiana, Kentucky, California and Florida were all involved.

Ten of the defendants in the case have been arrested so far. Officers executed search warrants at 23 locations in three states and executed seizure warrants on more than a dozen bank accounts and high-end jewelry.

Currently, five defendants remain at large.

The indictment said the alleged leader of the conspiracy, Adewale Adediran, has been running the ring since 2016 and used commercial trucking and airplanes to ship the loads of marijuana to warehouses in a number of states, including Indiana.

It also said the organization then used semi-trucks and an airplane to send large amounts of cash to Adediran and his co-conspirators in California.

The indictment said the group used cashier's checks and bank accounts to launder that money. Adediran was arrested in California.

Authorities said that to this date they've seized nearly $40 million in drugs, drug proceeds and assets bought with drug money. They've also seized over three tons of marijuana and THC-containing products, valued at more than $10 million. More than two dozen firearms were also seized.

Officials also have taken control of more than $8 million in cash and bank accounts, a private jet, two Rolls-Royces, two Bentleys, a Ford GT, a Lamborghini, high-end jewelry, artwork and real estate.

The News and Tribune contacted the Clarksville Police Department for further details about the department's role in the bust. A department spokesperson said they wouldn't comment further as of Friday.

Three Indiana residents were arrested in the bust.

Nathan Canary, 37, of Indianapolis is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and a previously convicted felon.

Rafael Smith, 30, of Fortville is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Richard Davis, 32, of Fishers is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

A Louisville man, John Carson, 35, is also charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

According to the Department of Justice, the penalty for that charge is a $10,000,00 fine and between 10 years to life in prison, with no less than five years supervised release.