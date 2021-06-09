Clarksville Police: Woman shot to death; suspect in custody

Jun. 9—CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Police are investigating a homicide involving a woman who died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.

A suspect in the shooting was identified and is in custody, the release stated.

The homicide occurred in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue in Clarksville.

Chief Palmer noted that additional information will be given as this case continues to develop.