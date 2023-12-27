Clarksville Redwood restaurant owner vows to reopen business after tornado

Maggie He, co-owner of Redwood Chinese Restaurant, assesses the damage and is thankful husband Eric made it out alive. The couple vows to reopen the business.

Just days after the tornado, Maggie He, co-owner of Redwood, was surrounded by friends and family as she searched through the rubble that was her business for the past 17 years, looking for anything salvageable.

Her husband, Eric, was in the building when the tornado struck, she said.

“He had 60-90 seconds from the time he heard the warning, until the tornado struck the building,” Maggie He said. “He took cover under a table between booths 1 and 2, and everything came down on top of him. He then crawled from the rubble to the back of the building. There he was able to find his way out. He walked toward the post office and found medical assistance.”

Eric He is recovering from cuts and bruises, but otherwise very lucky. Maggie He vows to rebuild her business.

“This is our livelihood, we have four kids. We will rebuild. Redwood has been here since 2006, and our customers have become like family," He said. "So many of them have reached out to us and offered to help. We thank everyone for their kindness.”

The attractive, modern building housed Redwood Chinese Restaurant, Sun Tan City, Luigi's Pizza and other popular local businesses.

A 2019 Fort Campbell Boulevard strip center that housed Redwood Chinese Restaurant, Sun Tan City, Luigi's Pizza and more was totally destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in Clarksville on Dec. 9. The structures lay in waste on Dec. 13, 2023.

The He's daughter, Carol Finch, has started a GoFundMe to help her parents get through the losses.

“Redwood was the sole income for both my parents and sister. As we navigate these next couple of months, they are unsure what the future will look like. My dad and mom are already looking into and exploring their options of the next chapter," Finch said.

"They know they have a wonderful, supporting community behind them, that, when Redwood 2.0 opens, we will be there to support them.”

The recent F3 tornado that cut a path of destruction 600 yards wide and 11 miles long through parts of Clarksville, Tennessee arrived without much warning, claiming three lives, and injuring dozens more.

Pictures and videos showing hundreds of damaged homes have gained nationwide attention, and supporters from far and wide have generously come to the aid of the affected.

One of the most striking photos was of the Fort Campbell Blvd. strip center where the He's restaurant once stood, which was completely leveled. The center sits maybe 100 yards from Britton Springs Road and Ringold Road, where tremendous residential damages also occurred.

Other businesses such as Battleground Fitness, Sun Tan City and Luigi's Pizza were also located in the destroyed strip mall.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce leadership said the community has been responsive to helping businesses affected throughout north Clarksville.

“It is amazing to witness the remarkable outpouring of support and resources flowing into our community, and the assistance from citizens and local businesses in response to the Dec. 9 tornado," the chamber said in a statement. "As the recovery progresses, the Chamber will continue to communicate information on resources and support for businesses and individuals as they become available via our website and social media channels."

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts called the community response to the tornado generous and overwhelming.

“The response has been overwhelming, in a good way," Pitts said.

"This community, and folks from across the nation have been very generous. The business community is rallying, supplying equipment and manpower to help clean up these neighborhoods. The strength and resolve of the people in this community has absolutely been reinforced."

