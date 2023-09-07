Clarksville residents stunned after shooting at busy intersection causes lockdown

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Several people in Clarksville are still shocked at what happened Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3:15 p.m., police said a black vehicle shot at a Dodge Challenger at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive. The suspects later abandoned the vehicle on Bauling Lane.

The incident sent the neighborhood into lockdown as police set up a perimeter to search for the suspects.

Two neighbors, who did not want to be identified, told News 2 they couldn’t believe what was going on so close to home.

“My son asked me, ‘What’s going on, mom?’ and, ‘Why can’t we get into our neighborhood?'” one of the neighbors said. “I was like, there is a crime scene investigation going on.”

The neighbor also said this was at the same time as school let out, with a bus dropping kids off during the lockdown. She wanted to make sure her kids were safe.

“Stay close to me, like you’re not going outside to play,” a neighbor told her children.

These neighbors said they’ve never expected this type of event to happen near them, let alone in their own backyard.

If you have any information on the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts, call Clarksville police at 931-552-1011.

