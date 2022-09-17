Clarksville shooting death case ends in 25-year plea deal

Sep. 16—CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County murder suspect accepted a plea deal in Clark Circuit Court 1 on Thursday and has been sentence to more than two decades behind bars.

Thomas A. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the June 2021 shooting death of Michelle R. Slaughter of Clarksville.

Court records show he was sentenced to 25 years, with 20 years to be served and five years of probation. His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 13.

Smith was charged with murder in the case and the firearm enhancement on that charged was dismissed.

According to court records Clarksville Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue at 4:10 a.m. on June 9, 2021.

Slaughter was found in an upstairs bedroom, with two to three gunshot wounds. Aid was rendered, but the victim was dead at the scene.

A witness in the home said Smith had brushed past and into the house. The witness said Smith then left in his truck parked outside of the home.

Smith was arrested near Bowling Green, Kentucky, within hours of police responding to the shooting.