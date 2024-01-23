Clarksville tornado recovery resumes after severe winter weather

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After nearly a week-long setback due to the winter weather, tornado recovery efforts have resumed for much of Middle Tennessee.

The majority of area Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) and SBA Disaster Recovery centers reopened Monday after severe winter weather hit the area last week.

Clarksville resident Antwon Jones was one of the first storm victims to show up Monday to the recovery center located at the Montgomery County Library.

Clarksville basketball team honors 10-year-old who died in December tornado

“I lost all my credentials, pictures from my kids, a lot of sentimental stuff that was lost,” Jones told News 2.

Jones said he was displaced from the Blue Grass Meadows apartments shortly after Clarksville’s Dec. 9 tornado. He said his children are now staying with family until he can get back on his feet. Last week’s storm also didn’t help his road to recovery.

“I’m a diabetic, and Type 2, dealing with nephropathy,” Jones said. “That, the cold weather, and the snow caused me to get frostbitten; both my big toes are just really, really bad.”

Disaster recovery representatives urged any storm victims seeking assistance to come to the center and explore what options they may qualify for.

Tennessee Ridge residents going on 5 days without clean water

“I say right now, if you need assistance, the loans are not binding loans where you have to take them. If you change your mind after it’s been approved, you don’t have to take the loan; you can deny the loan and say, ‘I don’t want it.’ It’s up to you,” said Janel Finley with the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance.

In addition to assistance with housing and low-interest loans, storm victims may also qualify for FEMA assistance.

“It can be devastating and we encourage that you take everything one step at a time. If you’re unsure about something, come pay us a visit and we can talk it through and try to get you some type of assistance that you may need,” said Tiffany Thomas, housing crew lead at the Clarksville Disaster Recovery Center.

Meanwhile, across town volunteers were anxious to get back to work, helping neighbors make repairs.

“The snow kind of slowed down the cleanup because we actually couldn’t get to the homes and actually get to the work to help them out,” Samaritan’s Purse volunteer Donald Shinholster said.

So far, the organization has helped 210 Clarksville families and counting.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Shinholster urged local community members to get involved, saying the need is far from over.

“We need to get the word out to local Clarksvillians that we need to take care of home,” he added.

For any storm victims still interested in assistance, a Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held Friday, Jan. 26 from noon to 6 p.m. at the William O. Beach Civic Hall in Clarksville. On Friday, Feb. 2, an additional resource fair will be held at Tennessee State University in Nashville from noon to 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.