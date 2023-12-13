Clarksville tornado: Stephen Hayes remembered for faith, mourned by sister who survived

The room was spinning, debris was flying, and Angela Hayes didn't have time to think as she and her family were consumed by a tornado Saturday in their Clarksville home.

The 36-year-old mother of three remembers the sound the wind made as the roof over her head was ripped from its trusses. The house began to crumble, the walls caving in seconds later on her extended family of seven.

Six survived.

"I just remember seeing things spinning all around me," she said. At one point, Hayes was suspended in the air, her mother's car flew past her and then she was buried in the rubble of the house she once called home.

Her brother, Stephen Hayes, was also trapped under piles of rubble, plywood and debris after an EF-3 tornado swept through Clarksville and into Kentucky, reaching peak speeds of 150 miles per hour. But, unlike his sister, Stephen Hayes, 34, didn't survive.

Stephen Hayes, 34, died Saturday in a tornado that devastated homes along Henry Place Boulevard.

Playing church and preaching to a stuffed congregation

Originally from Maryland, the Hayes family moved to Middle Tennessee when Angela Hayes' husband, Elorm Dzidotor, joined the army. He's now a pastor at Revival International.

Angela Hayes' faith took root at an early age, and Stephen played a big role, she said.

"We were a church family, grew up strong in the faith," she said. "There would be times if it's not a Sunday, I would play pretend to be a pastor, and I remember one of his stuffed animals he called Teddy would be church member and he would preach to all his stuffed animals and my Barbie dolls."

As the siblings grew, they would ride bicycles together, go to the park and play.

Angela Hayes said her brother was passionate about playing sports, especially basketball in high school. He was kind and generous, even as he faced mental health challenges as a adult.

Along with their older brother Michael, Angela Hayes said the siblings were always asked if they were triplets because they looked so much alike growing up.

"There's nothing that God gives us that we cannot handle," she said. "Just leave it up to God, and I, myself, and my family don't blame God. We know not to blame God."

The calm before the storm

On Saturday, Angela and Stephen Hayes were home along with her mom, Dzidotor and the couple's three children, ages 2, 4 and 17.

Angela Hayes had arrived home that morning after a working a night shift in the labor and delivery ward at Tennova Medical Center. She was dozing off when she heard what she thought was an Amber Alert notification, she said.

Instead, it was a tornado watch sounding for the area. When she looked outside, the skies were pitch black and the wind was whipping, she said. Her Henry Place Boulevard home was gone in minutes.

"I heard my mom yelling a tornado is coming," Angela Hayes said, and at first, she thought it was a false alarm, having lived through several severe weather watches and warnings in Middle Tennessee.

Things changed quickly. The wind picked up, the house began to shake and Angela Hayes remembers yelling for her family to head for the pantry for safety.

Her mom banged on her brother's room to warn him about the tornado, and she heard him say, "I'm coming."

The kids were wrangled and the family was beginning to head for safety when the roof came off. A wall slammed into Angela Hayes' back and legs, knocking her into a daze, she said.

It was over about 10-15 seconds later.

Devastation, then chaos

Her ears ringing, Angela Hayes pulled herself out of the debris, looked around and didn't see anyone, she said. Panicking, she started looking for signs of life.

Dzidotor emerged first, from what used to be the family's bathroom, and started screaming, 'oh God, oh God, where's my family. Where's my wife, where's my children,' she said.

"I said, 'I'm here,'" she remembered.

Her husband asked where grandma and Stephen were.

"I could hear him, but my ears were ringing. I couldn't even hear my mother screaming where are the kids," Angela Hayes said.

The couple found Angela Hayes' mom and kids trapped under plywood and carpet. One by one, the children pushed each other through. As the family exited the remains of their home, they found a neighbor coming to check on them, Angela Hayes said.

"I looked in his eyes and was just like 'are these people really climbing out of the debris,' and he was just like confused, like did that just happen," Angela Hayes said.

Gave them clothes off their backs

Other neighbors made their way towards the home to help. A family from across the street gave Angela Hayes' youngest daughter the clothes off their backs to keep warm as the rain fell. It was then that Angela Hayes realized she hadn't seen her brother, and she started screaming when the neighbors tried to lead the family away.

"I was like, 'I don't want to leave my brother," she said.

But her husband and several others from the neighborhood needed help, so they went to the hospital, thinking Stephen Hayes would follow.

A search and rescue party found him later, but he was trapped, and they couldn't pull him from the wreckage, she said. A search for a pulse turned up nothing.

Four houses, including Hayes', were reduced to rubble in their subdivision.

Kyle and Katherine Burnham's home, at 1109 Henry Place Boulevard, once stood about 118 feet away from the Hayes home. There, Arlan Coty, 10, died in the storm.

One other person, Donna Allen, 59, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also died in the tornado.

