Clarksville woman claims gun play led to husband's January fatal shooting

A Clarksville woman facing a homicide charge in connection with the death of her husband earlier this year claimed that the fatal shooting inside their Clarksville home was an accident, according to officials.

During Lim's Monday morning preliminary hearing in Montgomery County Court, it was stated that she previously told officials she was playing with her husband's gun and it went off, killing him.

Clarksville Police responded to Lim's home, in the 2200 block of Ladd Drive, for a welfare check on Jan. 3.

Lim, 32, was found uninjured but unresponsive in the living room at about 9:45 p.m. that night, according to an arrest warrant.

Her husband, Sothon In, 38, was found dead on the floor of one of the home's bedrooms, the warrant said.

He'd suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Lim was taken to Tennova Healthcare for treatment.

Claims of an accidental shooting

In court Monday, Lim was being represented by defense attorney Chase Smith.

Her initial hearing was postponed last month after a language interpreter mix up. Lim only speaks Khmer, which is the national language of Cambodia. On Monday, a language interpreter was present via Zoom to aid Lim with the court proceedings.

During the hearing, Clarksville Police Detective Kennan Carlton testified that there was a shell casing and a pool of blood on the bed, but In's body was found on the floor nearby.

Carlton interviewed Lim with the aid of an interpreter after she was released from the hospital and said her mental health state appeared normal.

According to Carlton, Lim said the shooting was an accident.

"I was playing with my husband's gun and it went off," Carlton told the court Lim said during their interview.

She told the investigator she was lying in bed beside her husband with the gun when it went off, he said.

Carlton also testified that Lim told him she didn't call police to seek help immediately because she was, "severely depressed," and tried to take her own life.

During court, it was mentioned that Lim allegedly took 30 sleeping pills.

A security video was also found inside the Ladd Drive home.

Lim was seen on camera about nine hours before the police were called to the scene, walking around the living room carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, the warrant said.

Carlton testified Monday that he believed the shooting took place between 12:50-12:55 p.m. There weren't any cameras in the bedroom area where In's body was found.

"Her actions before and after the time that we believe the shot was fired were inconsistent with actions of what I would suspect somebody to do if an accident occurred. Especially of that nature," Carlton said.

He said Lim was seen on video pacing back and forth several times and that she unlocked the front door and appeared to have a knife in her hand.

She walked out of view, into the area of the bedroom where her husband was later found, for several minutes before she re-entered the living room, still carrying the gun in a locked back position, an arrest warrant reads.

Kids were home during incident

Lim's co-worker Sovanndy Keo testifed that he visited the Ladd Drive residence to check on the family that day.

He said he found the front door unlocked, entered the house and saw Lim, In's body and the couple's two young children, both under the age of three, inside.

Keo said he called Lim's name, but she wouldn't respond. He saw blood, and called 911.

One of the children, Keo said, was lying on the floor with Lim, underneath a blanket.

Keo testified that he'd known Lim for more than a year, she'd never appeared violent before and he wasn't aware of any problems in her marriage.

The case was bound over to the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

