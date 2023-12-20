Clarksville woman dies from tornado injuries, bringing death toll to 7 in Middle Tennessee

A Clarksville woman has died as a result of injuries suffered when an EF-3 tore through Clarksville earlier this month, bringing the total number of storm-related deaths in the region to seven.

Penny Kaye Scroggins, 78, died Saturday from "complications sustained from the tornado on December 9, 2023," an obituary from Skykes Funeral Home said.

Arlan Coty, 10, Donna Allen, 59 and Stephen Kwaah Hayes, 34, were also killed in Clarksville. Nashville police identified the victims killed by an EF-2 tornado in Madison as 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, 31-year-old Floridalma Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Antony Elmer Mendez.

The National Weather Service tracked seven tornadoes through Middle Tennessee. The twisters traveled a total of 116 miles.

Scroggins was a mother to four, a grandmother to nine and great grandmother to many. She "was kind hearted and never met a stranger," the obituary said.

"She loved watching sports, working, and spending time with her family. Penny was loved by so many and her family will miss the way she lit up a room with her smile," the obituary said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clarksville woman dies from injuries from Tennessee tornoadoes