Clarksville woman pleads guilty to faking child's death, receives 2 years probation

A Clarksville woman will serve two years of probation after faking her son's death last year.

Vanessa Blanchard, 39, appeared in Judge Wayne Shelton's Montgomery County courtroom Thursday morning and agreed to plead guilty to contributing to dependency/neglect and creating false impression of death in connection with the case.

She was scheduled to be released from the Montgomery County jail later Thursday.

On Oct. 29, Blanchard told authorities her 12-year-old son died Oct. 27 during a seizure after a CMCSS School Resource Officer had contacted her, asking why the boy wasn't attending school, according to court records obtained by The Leaf Chronicle.

MORE: Autistic boy found alone in Providence Boulevard motel after Clarksville woman fakes child's death

The boy had been attending New Providence Middle School.

On Nov. 16, officials received a notice that the boy's school district-issued laptop was active at the Vacation Motor Motel off Providence Boulevard. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the motel and made contact with the child, who was not dead.

He was alone.

Investigators learned that Blanchard had left the boy in the motel for two weeks and checked on him, "whenever she could, which was daily or every other day," a warrant said.

The boy is in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

On Thursday, a Montgomery County General Sessions clerk said Blanchard would only be able to see her son with DCS supervision upon her release from jail.

Blanchard's next court date has been set for Jan. 31.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville woman pleads guilty to faking autistic son's death