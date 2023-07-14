Clarksville's 127-year Heimansohn Steel acquired by Michigan-based business

Clarksville's scrap metal business, Heimansohn Steel has been purchased by Alro Steel, a Michigan-based company.

Earlier this week, Alro Steel announced the purchase of Heimansohn Steel, which offers many services in the city including metal cutting, shearing and drilling.

Frank Haar guides metal strips through a hydraulic machine called the “Piranha” that will cut holes out of the metal at Lui Heimansohn New Steel in Clarksville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

“We are thrilled to join another family-owned company whose top priority is also customer service," said Lawrence Mize, Vice President of Heimansohn Steel, in a press release. "It has been our pleasure to serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas with superior customer service for the last 127 years. We want to thank each and every one of our customers for the many years of success. With this acquisition, we will be able to fulfill even more of your metal needs with the addition of more inventory and processing capabilities. You will still be greeted with the same faces when you walk through the door. We are proud to continue serving you under the Alro name.”

The sale will allow Arlo Steel to grow its customer base in Tennessee and Kentucky while providing customers with enhanced product offerings, processing and delivery for cut-to-order metals, the press release said.

“We are excited to welcome Heimansohn Steel to the Alro family," said Alro Steel CEO Randy Glick. "This acquisition will benefit our customers with expanded inventories of metals and plastics plus additional processing capabilities.”

Heimansohn Steel opened its doors in downtown Clarksville in October 1896 by founder Lui Heimansohn. In the following years, it was passed down from generation to generation and is now located at 211 Gatlin St. in Clarksville.

In an interview with The Leaf-Chronicle in 2020, third and fourth-generation owners Curt Mize and Lawrence Mize shared the longevity of their success as they prepared to celebrate 125 years in the business.

"Our secret to longevity is simple," Curt Mize said in the interview. "I like my customers. They keep me going. This is not just a business, but a gathering place for people to come in and talk about everything from their medical history to politics ... you name it."

The expected close date for the sale is July 28.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville's Heimansohn Steel acquired by Michigan-based firm