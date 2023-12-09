Clarksville's Manna Café Ministries to open warming center Sunday night, offer meals

Manna Café Ministries plans to open its warming center Sunday night as frigid temperatures move into the area, affecting those in Clarksville without proper housing.

Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing late Sunday, and Manna Café said it will provide a meal for guests in addition to warm shelter.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for check-in at the Refuge building, 503 D Street in Clarksville.

Check out will be at 10 a.m. Monday.

This is the second time since Thanksgiving that Manna Café has opened the shelter due to low temperatures.

"Living on the streets is tough and oftentimes ugly," Manna Cafe CEO Victoria 'Vicki' York said in November. "The dedicated staff and volunteers who offer a hot meal and a safe, warm place to sleep for our 'peeps' literally save lives."

