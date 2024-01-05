Clarksville's volunteer spirit shines through into 2024, more impactful journalism to come

Damaged homes are seen on Jackie Lorraine Drive in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

The city of Clarksville and Montgomery County have endured much during 2023, especially the recent destruction by an EF-3 tornado less than a month before Christmas and the loss of soldiers at Fort Campbell during two tragic Black Hawk helicopter crashes.

However, it's not the tragedies that have defined the city and surrounding area, it is the community's response to them.

The day of the tornado on Dec. 9, a bus loaded with members of a Kentucky church was in motion just hours after the storm touched down. The next morning, less than 24 hours after the natural disaster, 1,000 volunteers came out to help.

In the days following, so many volunteers inundated relief centers like Mosaic Church and city clean-up spots that city government leaders had to ask the volunteers to pause their efforts so they could catch up.

Piles of rubble lines the streets before city trash vehicles could get to them and yards and homes were cleared almost as quickly as the storm hit.

Logan Coble spends a moment by a cross for 10-year old Arlan Coty in Clarksville, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Arlan was killed when a tornado destroyed his family's home on Saturday.

The flood of volunteers did not stop there. Over the course of the next few days, Mosaic Church alone, located within the state-declared disaster zone of the 43-mile-long tornado reaching from Kentucky to Middle Tennessee, welcomed the help of over 3,100 volunteers.

Community leaders, elected officials and residents stood in awe at the quick, almost seamless clean-up and recovery efforts from the tornado, so well-organized that it seemed like a business in operation for years. Head clean-up director at Mosaic Church Aron Maberry said the only explanation for the church's ability to create such order out of chaos is "the hand of God."

The church collected and distributed supplies, food, services, resources and helped connect people with missing items displaced from the tornado.

Over 1,000 volunteers gathered at Mosaic Church Monday at a supply staging area to help hundreds of residents affected or displaced by the EF-3 tornado that hit Clarksville a little after 1:30 p.m.on Saturday. Items ranging from food and clothes to diapers, toys and cleaning supplies are collected for distribution on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

The community is still mourning the death of four victims of the tornado, three residents and one visiting mother and grandmother from Texas. Neighbors ached at the loss but provided affected families with comfort, first aid and meals and prayers to families experiencing great loss.

The Leaf-Chronicle documented through impactful photos and stories these occurrences that will remain a significant part of Clarksville's history.

In the midst of despair, tragedies such as this show the true strength, solidarity and heart of the Clarksville community.

Even though the recovery is not complete and many are still sorting through the pieces, the resiliency of the city's residents is evident and inspiring.

It's an honor and a privilege to serve the community through local journalism at The Leaf-Chronicle.

In addition to the hardships in 2023, the Leaf-Chronicle has brought important coverage of government, school and economic issues as well as coverage of new businesses and restaurants. We look forward to continuing to bring you pertinent topics in 2024.

We appreciate your readership and hope that you will continue to support the standing legacy of the state's oldest newspaper through your loyal readership in the new year and beyond.

Kerri Bartlett will take the reins as editor of the Columbia Daily Herald and Advertiser News of Spring Hill on Dec. 28.

Kerri Bartlett is the interim editor of The Leaf-Chronicle and deputy editor of the Middle Tennessee region. She can be reached at kbartlett@gannett.com or 615-308-8324.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Clarksville volunteer spirit shines hope on new year