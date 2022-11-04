Is Clarus Corporation (CLAR) a Good Long-Term Investment?

Investment management company Maran Capital Management recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Maran Partners Fund returned -0.2%, net of all fees and expenses in the quarter. The management is disappointed with the fund’s performance in the quarter. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4%, similar to broader indices. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Maran Capital discussed stocks like Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is an outdoor equipment and lifestyle product distributor. On November 2, 2022, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock closed at $11.65 per share. One-month return of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) was -15.64% and its shares lost 59.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) has a market capitalization of $435.414 million.

Maran Capital made the following comment about Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been a long-time top-five position, so it may seem from the outside like the holding is on autopilot. It is not. I frequently re-underwrite all of our positions as new information comes in and as stock prices change. Clarus is no exception. For Clarus, a lot of new information came in during the third quarter—though much of it nonfundamental—and the stock price also changed a lot, in both directions. Clarus entered the third quarter at approximately $19/sh, increased to a high of $29/sh, and later fell as low as $12/sh. It increased by 50%+ then declined by 50%+, all in a few months. While I generally invest with a long horizon and try to be patient when warranted, I am also pragmatic. Our fund’s smaller size allows me to be nimble when warranted..." (Click here to read the full text) Marcos Mesa Sam Wordley/Shutterstock.com

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) at the end of the second quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

