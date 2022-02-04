🌱 Clash at the Coliseum + Changes To Mask Mandates?

Hello, neighbors, and happy World Nutella Day! Sylvia here with your Saturday edition of the Los Angeles Daily.

Racing fans are flocking to the Coliseum this weekend for the 2022 Busch Light Clash. Also, the L.A. County health authority weighs in on the question of easing mask mandates. Finally, what did a Los Angeles man do in Orange County that has him facing 75 years in prison?



Here are the top stories today in Los Angeles:

The 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is this Sunday. Ever wonder what it takes to get the venue ready? “Construction began on New Year's Day. The infield grass was removed before a track was paved. Walls and safety fencing were then placed around the track.” The result is a quarter-mile asphalt oval track that will host a weekend of events. (NBC) Will there be changes to the mask mandate? The County’s public health authority says that “this is not the right time to stop wearing our masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.” In order for a change to the mandate to occur, the “virus-related hospitalizations (must) fall below 2,500 for seven straight days.” Criticism of the mask mandate was recently voiced when “Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Governor Gavin Newsom were photographed without masks at a mega event.” (Deadline) A 33-year-old L.A. man could be facing up to 75 years in prison for an array of charges he racked up while barricading himself in the home of a TV reality star. After an unsuccessful extortion attempt early this month, he is now charged with “one felony count of extortion by force or threat, one felony count of assault with a firearm, one felony count of criminal threats, one felony count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, one felony count of grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that “there are some members of our society who are so violent that they cannot live among the rest of us,” when alluding to the suspect’s two-strike record. (KTLA) The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra (YOLA) will participate in the Super Bowl entertainment. They are scheduled to perform “‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ conducted by Thomas Wilkins.” Some musicians have been part of the YOLA since elementary school and are now in high school or beyond. (Fox 11) The High Low will open Wednesday at 3000 Los Feliz Blvd. I’ll serve Tex Mex food and local beers on tap. The interior is “a 1970s-inspired den with big leather banquettes, orange hanging lamps, and ample room, along with a handful of TVs.” Initially, hours will be 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (LA Eater)



Today in Los Angeles:

African-American Parent Empowerment Summit by Canoga Park HS (online) (9 AM)

The NEW LACC Swap Meet Every Saturday and Sunday (in the parking lot) (9 AM)

MotorGospel Saturday Sabbath at the MotorGospel Youth Center (10 AM)

Los Angeles Neighborhood Council Coalition (LANCC) Meeting (online) (10 AM)

Peninsula Center Book Sale at the Miraleste Library (10 AM)

From my notebook:

The City of Los Angeles is now accepting applications for Geographic Information Systems Specialist! Salary: $75,627 - $110,580 - Closes: February 17, 2022

