Clash over $20 loan sparks fatal Queens stabbing, victim’s girlfriend’s ex arrested

A suspect has been nabbed for stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend to death during a Queens clash over a $20 loan, police said Tuesday.

Semair Taylor was arrested Monday for the Feb. 27 murder of 25-year-old Michael Izquierdo, cops said.

The victim, who lived in Bedford-Stuyvesant, drove with his girlfriend to 97th Ave. and 98th St. in Ozone Park to meet Taylor, who wanted the 20 bucks his ex owed him, police said.

Izquierdo confronted Taylor, also 25, on his girlfriend’s behalf and the two men argued before the victim was stabbed in the rib cage.

The killer fled and Izquierdo drove off in his Outback SUV, leaving his girlfriend at the scene, cops said.

He drove just a few blocks before collapsing behind the wheel at Woodhaven Blvd. and Atlantic Ave.

During the ride he called a friend and told him he was stabbed. The friend called 911 and police responded to the scene.

The victim was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital and was initially in stable condition but he worsened over the next few hours and died early the next day, police said.

The girlfriend, meanwhile, went to the 106th Precinct stationhouse to report what happened. Police quickly honed in on Taylor, who lives less than a mile from the crime scene.

Taylor has one prior arrest, for misdemeanor assault in Brooklyn in 2018, police said.