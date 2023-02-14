Clash over noise complaint leaves 78-year-old neighbor shot dead, California cops say

A 78-year-old Sherman Oaks man died after an early morning dispute about a noise complaint ended in gunfire, California police reported.

Los Angeles police responded to a reported shooting at 3:13 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, a police spokesperson told McClatchy News.

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds died at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Hadis Haile, 42, who is accused of shooting his neighbor Raymond Howard, 78, in a dispute over a noise complaint, police told The Los Angeles Daily News.

Other neighbors told police that Howard was known to be loud and disruptive, KTLA reported.

Haile, who notified authorities of the shooting himself, is a 20-year resident of the apartment complex, according to the station.

Sherman Oaks is a neighborhood about 10 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Thousands of people die every year from firearm injuries in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Firearm injuries are a serious public health problem,” officials said. “In 2020, there were 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States – that’s about 124 people dying from a firearm-related injury each day.”

Firearm-related injuries were one of the top leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 44 in 2020, the CDC reported.

