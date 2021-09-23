Clashes between Yemen's rebels, government forces kill 35

AHMED AL-HAJ
·1 min read

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Flighting flared up this week between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and pro-government forces in the country's southern province of Shabwa, killing 35 from both sides, tribal leaders and security officials said Thursday.

Clashes are now in their third day in several districts of the government-controlled province, including Bayhan and Usaylan, said the officials and the elders. Dozens have been wounded on both sides, they said.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In Shabwa, government forces regained control of areas that Houthis had captured earlier this week, the officials said. The officials and the elders spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The rebel offensive on Shabwa is believed to be aimed at disrupting a key line of communication through which pro-government reinforcements are sent to the central province of Marib, where fighting has been raging for several months.

The rebels have accelerated their push to take Marib in recent months, while escalating cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition has launched dozens of airstrikes on towns in Marib — including Rahbah, Sirwah and Madghel — to back pro-government ground forces,

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south

    SANAA (Reuters) -Thousands of supporters of Yemen's Houthis rallied in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the ousting of the government, as the group's fighters pushed through frontlines in oil-producing regions of the country. The Iran-aligned movement swept into the capital and most of north Yemen in 2014 when they ousted the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in the war in 2015 to try to restore Hadi's government to power but the conflict has dragged on, killing tens of thousands and causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

  • Yemen's Houthis near Marib city, eyeing Yemen gas and oil fields

    Houthi military forces are intensifying their push towards the central Yemeni city of Marib, which is held by the Saudi-backed government, and are stepping up fighting in the south, Houthi group and Yemeni military sources said on Thursday. After recent advances and fierce fighting, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group's fighters were on the western outskirts of Marib city and pushing up on other fronts having inflicted many casualties in recent months. A Yemeni government military source said Houthi forces are around 18 km west of Marib city, but the main fighting has been in the southern region of Shabwa, which has several oil fields and the country's sole liquified natural gas terminal.

  • Central African Republic war: No-go zones and Russian meddling

    All sides are accused of planting landmines in a dangerous shift in the Central African Republic.

  • MLB playoff picture: What's at stake heading into final stretch of the season

    The 2021 MLB campaign is in the final stretch of the regular season with the playoff field beginning to take form. What will the field look like?

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • Barr had 'Oh, s***' moment when Trump blew up over Durham: Book

    Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Trump appeared to admit in a lawsuit that the NYT report on his taxes - which his lawyer had dismissed - is actually true

    Trump once said the details of a Times report on his tax affairs were inaccurate. He reversed this stance to sue the paper from a different angle.

  • Exclusive-Echoes, uncertainty as Afghan pilots await U.S. help in Tajikistan

    A U.S.-trained Afghan pilot was talking to Reuters on a smuggled cellphone from Tajikistan, where he is being held, when something strange happened - his voice started looping, repeating everything he had just said, word for word. It also came amid growing feelings of impatience and uncertainty among the Afghan pilots and personnel who have been held by the government in Tajikistan since fleeing there on Aug. 15. After flying there with 16 aircraft as their military's ground forces crumbled before the advancing Taliban, the Afghans say they had their phones taken away.

  • The attorney for Eric Trump in a civil fraud investigation against the Trump Organization quit the case, court records show

    Marc Mukasey, who successfully defended the former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in court, stopped representing Donald Trump's son.

  • Who’s the biggest threat to the US? Liberals and Black Lives Matter protesters

    Mike Cloud of Lubbock says we have emboldened the bad guys. | Opinion

  • Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind

    A Taliban fighter, wearing U.S. clothing and carrying U.S. weapons, looks through a captured night-vision device. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe weapons and military equipment left behind by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including through the collapse of the Afghan army, are now largely in the hands of the Taliban – and likely other militant groups as well. Though many politicians’ and observers’ reactions have been sensationalized, it does highlight significant problem

  • Myanmar: Whole town flees amid fierce fighting

    Fighting between the army and militia forces in Thantlang, Chin state, has worsened in recent days.

  • Florida Just Found a Way to Be Even More COVID Reckless

    Joe Raedle/GettyFlorida on Wednesday escalated its war with school districts over mask mandates when a newly appointed, controversial surgeon general issued a rule making it even harder for schools to enforce them while also setting what experts called a dangerous new quarantine policy.Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who was appointed on Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, instituted his first rule Wednesday to give parents “sole discretion” over whether their child wears a mask. The change, as reported by the Mia

  • China sends 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan in show of force

    China sent 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan in a large display of force Thursday, after the self-governing island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group that China has also applied to join. China's People's Liberation Army flew fighter jets toward Taiwan twice on Thursday, once in the morning with 19 planes, and once in the afternoon with five more. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response to the Chinese jets and tracked them on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

  • Jan. 6 investigation accelerates as it turns toward Trump

    The House panel probing the Capitol attack is readying a wave of subpoenas and already getting results from its document requests.

  • Biden Had a Four-Word Reaction After He Found Trump's Giant Video Golf Setup in the White House: Book

    “Trump's existence permeated the White House,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their new book, Peril

  • Arizona Republican resigns after secret recording released

    A Republican official in Arizona resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election. During the meeting recorded surreptitiously last March, Supervisor Steve Chucri suggested two fellow Republican county supervisors opposed the review by Senate Republicans because they nearly lost their own 2020 races. “The fixation with the 2020 election results and aftermath have gotten out of control.”

  • Manila mayor, ex-scavenger and actor, to seek presidency

    The popular mayor of the Philippine capital said Wednesday he will run for president in next year’s elections, the latest aspirant in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics, told The Associated Press ahead of his public announcement that he would fight still-raging coronavirus outbreaks and long-entrenched poverty and promote democracy if he triumphs in the May 9 elections. With him was his vice presidential running mate, Willie Ong, a cardiologist who provides medical advice to ordinary Filipinos on a Facebook account with more than 16 million followers.