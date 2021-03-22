Clashes in English city of Bristol leaves 20 police injured

  • A police officer with a police dog faces protesters outside Bridewell Police Station, in Bristol, England, Sunday March 21, 2021, as people took part in a protest demonstrating against the Police and Crime Bill. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
  • A vandalized police van explodes after it was set on fire outside Bridewell Police Station, in Bristol, England, Sunday March 21, 2021, as people took part in a protest demonstrating against the Police and Crime Bill. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
  • A protester smashes a window with a stick outside Bridewell Police Station, in Bristol, England, Sunday March 21, 2021, as people took part in a protest demonstrating against the Police and Crime Bill. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
  • A protester climbs a lamp post as people take part in a 'Kill the Bill' protest in College Green, demonstrating against the Government's controversial Police and Crime Bill, in Bristol, England, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Lawmakers on Monday considered legislation that would expand the government’s ability to curtail noisy and disruptive demonstrations, as part of a sweeping crime bill that also extends sentences for serious violent and sexual offenses and toughens penalties for those convicted of defacing statues. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
1 / 4

Britain Protest

A police officer with a police dog faces protesters outside Bridewell Police Station, in Bristol, England, Sunday March 21, 2021, as people took part in a protest demonstrating against the Police and Crime Bill. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — A protest in the west England city of Bristol against new policing legislation descended into violent clashes that left at least 20 officers injured, two of them seriously, police said.

The protest, which started Sunday afternoon and ran through to the early hours of Monday morning, was condemned by Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel. She branded the scenes, which also saw several police vehicles damaged, as “unacceptable” and said “thuggery and disorder” would never be tolerated.

What started as a peaceful demonstration turned violent after hundreds of protesters descended on the New Bridewell police station. Many who attended the protest on College Green in the heart of the city were wearing face masks and carried placards, saying: “Say no to U.K. police state” and “Freedom to protest is fundamental to democracy.”

The protesters were ostensibly venting their anger at the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through parliament. Under the terms of the bill, which covers England and Wales, police will be able to put more controls on protests.

Sue Mountstevens, police and crime commissioner for the Avon and Somerset region, said seven people have been arrested but that there would be “many more” detained.

“It’s disgraceful and outrageous," she said. “Police officers went to work yesterday and some have returned home via hospital battered and bruised.”

Protesters attempted to smash the windows of the glass-fronted police station and tried to set fire to one of the marked police vans parked outside, but the small flames were quickly extinguished by riot officers.

Andy Marsh, chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police, said 12 police vehicles were damaged and “significant damage” was caused to the New Bridewell police station.

“Officers were pelted with stones and missiles and fireworks and it was a terrifying situation for them to deal with," he said. “We have 20 officers injured, two of them seriously, and I spoke to one of them in hospital.”

Recommended Stories

  • Protesters clash with police in Bristol

    Thousands of protesters converged on the city centre, defying COVID-19 restrictions banning such gatherings and ignoring an appeal from the local police to express their views by joining virtual protests.Demonstrators set fire to a police vehicle, aimed fireworks at officers, scaled a police building and sprayed graffiti on it.Police, some in full riot gear, tackled protesters using batons and shields.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some suspects will be charged with sedition

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • DISPATCH: When home burns, and your job is to cover it

    The redwood forests of the Santa Cruz Mountains had not burned in decades. Aug. 18, 2020, will be forever ingrained in my mind, not only as the date on which I found myself displaced from my home by wildfire, but also the day I became a different kind of reporter — one covering the blaze that threatened my own community. Of course, the wildfire season had already touched our lives as they did across California.

  • AJ Pritchard opens up about his girlfriend's Abbie Quinnen's accident

    She suffered third-degree burns and required hospital treatment.

  • Thai police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up protest

    Scores of people were injured and arrested in the Thai capital after police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets Saturday night to break up a rally by pro-democracy protesters calling for the release of detained activists, constitutional changes and reform of the nation's monarchy. The rally outside Bangkok's Grand Palace was a continuation of student-led protests that began last year and have rattled Thailand's traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change, especially with regard to the monarchy. The rally organizers had said they planned to have demonstrators throw paper planes with messages over the palace walls.

  • L.A. teachers union agrees to reopen schools from April

    Many schools continue to teach students remotely more than a year after the novel coronavirus prompted widespread closures across the United States, and the Biden administration has been aiming to reopen in-person learning for millions of public school students without sparking coronavirus outbreaks. Education officials at the Los Angeles Unified School (LAUSD) district are tentatively planning for physical classes to restart at elementary and preschools by mid-April, while grades 7-12 are scheduled to return by about the end of April. "While the improving COVID-19 situation is still fragile, we believe this agreement puts LAUSD on the path to a physical reopening of schools that puts safety first," United Teachers Los Angeles union president Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement.

  • Police and Demonstrators Clash During 'Kill the Bill' Protest in Bristol

    Protesters clashed with police during a “Kill the Bill” demonstration in Bristol, England, on March 21, in response to a new bill which would give police more power to restrict protests.Under the proposed bill police would have power to restrict protests that were “intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance,” a government briefing document said.Videos filmed by Billy Stockwell show demonstrators facing off with police, who are seen using batons, chanting, and throwing objects towards police on horseback outside of the Bridewell Police Station in Bristol. Credit: StockwellBilly/Filiz Gurer/EpigramPaper via Storyful

  • Police use water cannon as German lockdown protest turns violent

    Police deployed water cannon and pepper spray after a gathering of some 20,000 protesters against lockdown and other coronavirus rules in central Germany turned violent, with some demonstrators throwing bottles at police. Protesters from all over Germany converged on the central city of Kassel for the march, which was organised by the "Querdenker" - "Lateral Thinkers" - online conspiracy movement. "Bottles were thrown and there were attempts to break through barriers," police said on Twitter.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • Thousands gather in Bristol for ‘Kill the Bill’ protest over police powers plan

    Thousands of people have gathered in Bristol for a demonstration against plans to give the police more powers to deal with non-violent protests. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance.

  • Brexit reality stokes fears for the peace in Northern Ireland

    The deep anger among some pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit trade barriers that cut it off from the rest of the United Kingdom is emblazoned along the road from Belfast to the mainly Protestant port town of Larne. Posters demanding "No Irish Sea Border", "Scrap NI Protocol" and "EU Hands Off Ulster" cover much of the 35-km (20-mile) route, their opposition to the new trading arrangements emphasised by the flying of Britain's Union Jack flag every few lampposts. A dispute between Britain and the European Union over the implementation of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol - designed to prevent a "hard" Irish border - has raised fears that the outrage it has caused among some caught in the middle could spill over into violent protest in the coming months.

  • ICE Books Hotel Rooms for Six Months to House Migrant Families at Border

    The Biden administration has entered an $86 million contract to house members of migrant families in hotel rooms at the U.S.-Mexico border, Axios reported on Saturday. The contract was awarded to Texas non-profit Endeavors for a period of six months, although it may be extended if the immigration crisis continues. The terms will allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to find hotels near the southern border to hold up to 1,200 migrant family members, officials at the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Axios. ICE holds custody over migrant families and adults who enter the U.S. illegally and are allowed to remain following processing by Border Patrol agents. Almost 19,000 migrant family members made the crossing in February, up from 7,000 in January, according to the agency’s most recent data. Around 13,000 family members have been allowed to remain in the U.S. since the beginning of January. Meanwhile, 42 percent of migrant families were expelled directly to Mexico in February, down from 64 percent in January. Unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally are required to be transferred to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Biden administration has refused to expel migrant children. A record number of over 4,500 migrant children are currently detained at Border Patrol facilities due to a backlog in processing, while an additional 9,500 are housed by HHS. The Biden administration is struggling to contend with the influx of migrants at the border, with DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicting the current surge will break a 20-year record of illegal crossings. Earlier this month, Mayorkas ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work in conjunction with HHS to provide shelter for migrant children. Following an influx of over 2,000 migrants into a region of South Texas through Thursday night and Friday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reportedly requested planes to fly some of the migrants to states on the Canadian border for processing.

  • EXPLAINER: Players in Israel's fourth election in 2 years

    Israel is holding its fourth parliamentary election in two years, the product of protracted political deadlock and disagreement over longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu's fitness to rule while facing corruption charges. Election surveys published in the final days before Tuesday's vote predict a tight race between the two major blocs: those who support Netanyahu as the next prime minister, and those against him. Israel’s five-term prime minister seeks to win decisively in the March 23 elections while he stands trial on corruption charges.

  • In photos: Thousands evacuated in Australia as flood threat worsens amid relentless heavy rains

    Some 18,000 people have been evacuated and authorities plan to evacuate thousands more, as heavy rains and flooding continued to pummel parts of Australia's east coast.The big picture: Rain has been falling across New South Wales, including state capital Sydney, and southeast Queensland since last Thursday, triggering flash flooding in many places. A natural disaster was declared in 16 areas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament Monday, "Rains are expected for at least the next 24 and 48 hours."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Many areas across #NSW currently resemble an inland sea. Once the rain stops & the water begins to reside, there will be a massive combined effort to clean up. However until that happens, listen to warnings, follow the @NSWSES advice, look out for family, friends & neighbours. pic.twitter.com/vhDqxkw40E— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 22, 2021 A worker beside a main road inundated by floodwaters in the Richmond suburb of Sydney on March 22. Emergency services have conducted at least 500 rescues. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images The overflowing banks of Sydney's Parramatta River March 22. It's the worst flooding in the region for 60 years. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images Heavy flooding in McGraths Hill, Sydney, March 22. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters, "I don't know any time in state history where we have had these extreme weather conditions ... in the middle of a pandemic." Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images A road is made impassable by recent rainfall on March 22, 2021 in Byron Bay, NSW, near the Queensland border. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images Flooded farmland between near Lennox Head, NSW, near the state border with Queensland, on March 22. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images Surfers take to the water during heavy rains in Byron Bay on March 21. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty ImagesCamden Head on the Camden Haven River after 889 mm of rain at Comboyne since Thursday morning. Credit Lee HartshornePosted by Mid North Coast NSW SES on Sunday, March 21, 2021Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater crews conducted six rescues in south-east Queensland overnight, including four...Posted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES on Sunday, March 21, 2021COW RESCUED AMID NSW FLOODS Surf Lifesavers have rescued a cow that was washed away in floods near Taree. It was a...Posted by 10 News First on Saturday, March 20, 2021More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Gogglebox' hit with Ofcom complaints after Meghan and Harry jokes

    'Gogglebox' made jokes about Harry and Meghan, as well as the rest of the royal family, while discussing the couple's bombshell interview.

  • U.S. shouldn't threaten friends over Nord Stream 2, says Austria's OMV CEO

    Austria's OMV supports the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany despite the threat of U.S. sanctions, CEO Rainer Seele said. "This project is of great importance for the security of supply of the European gas market, it is therefore Europe's responsibility to decide," Seele told Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week the State Department was tracking efforts to complete the natural gas pipeline and evaluating information on entities that appear to be involved.

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • Ikea France going on trial over illegal spying claims

    Ikea’s French subsidiary and several of its executives are set to go on trial Monday over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers. Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012, accusing it of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and the illicit disclosure of personal information. The unions specifically alleged that Ikea France had paid to gain access to police files that had information about targeted individuals.

  • After Nearly Four Decades, a Tip Helps Solve the Killing of a School Cook

    Thirty-seven years ago, Virginia Hannon, a cook at an elementary school in Pembroke, Massachusetts, was found dead in her home. She had been beaten, stabbed and strangled. Detectives interviewed more than 50 people but were unable to solve the crime until a tipster called police last year and said that a man named Jesse Aylward, who had died the previous day, had confessed that he killed someone in Pembroke many years earlier. On Thursday, authorities said, DNA evidence collected from Aylward’s body definitively linked him to the crime scene and proved that he was responsible for Hannon’s brutal death Feb. 13, 1984. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, the slaying continues to trouble investigators and Hannon’s family, who said they did not know why Aylward had killed Hannon, who was 59 and lived alone, or whether they knew each other. “There’s a lot of questions that we still would like to answer, and we may never get all of the answers,” Rick Wall, the former police chief in Pembroke, said at a news conference with Hannon’s family Thursday. “But we’re never going to stop looking for exactly what happened and be able to give them the truth.” Aylward, who was 58 when he died in February 2020, grew up in Pembroke and lived near Hannon. Authorities said he had a criminal history from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s that included “some assaultive behavior.” An online obituary that matches his name and date of birth said he was a handyman who had once owned his own paving and seal-coating business. Hannon was known as the “lunch lady” at Bryantville Elementary School in Pembroke, about 30 miles south of Boston. She took care of stray cats, kept biscuits in her house for neighborhood dogs and loved bingo, family cookouts and ice cubes in her beer glass, her nephew Richard Hannon said. “She was a great woman,” Hannon said. “She was very family-oriented and loved the area, loved the people around here, and was very generous.” Virginia Hannon’s family has long wondered whether her killing might have been connected to a $380,000 inheritance she had collected from an aunt. Hannon had told friends about the money but had never flaunted it, Richard Hannon said. “People knew that she had gotten an inheritance from her aunt, but she wasn’t the type of person who would carry cash, and she wasn’t out buying filet mignons,” he said. “She drove an old car, and she was a very thrifty person.” The killing shook Pembroke, and over the years, police and Hannon’s family sought to keep her case in the public eye by telling her story. In 2019, they held a vigil for Hannon on the 35th anniversary of her death. Timothy Cruz, the Plymouth County district attorney, said authorities had never given up hope of solving the case. In 2019, investigators found that DNA samples taken from Hannon’s house — including broken glass from the door, bloody paper towels and the nylon stockings that had been used to strangle her — were all linked to the same unknown man. But attempts to identify that man through forensic genealogy, which uses genetic evidence to identify the relatives of criminals and eventually the criminals themselves, were not successful, investigators said. Then the tipster called police — one day after Aylward died in February 2020. Cruz said the person, whom he declined to describe, said Aylward had made a confession in early 2019. “He said he killed somebody in Pembroke many years ago,” Cruz said. “There’s really not a lot of information I can tell you about it, other than the fact that, obviously, this tipster knew this individual, and they had conversations, and they made those statements.” He said it was fortunate that the call had come so soon after Aylward died because authorities were able to retrieve DNA samples from Aylward’s body at the hospital. Detectives also searched a home in Brockton, about 12 miles west of Pembroke, where Aylward was believed to have lived. Aylward’s DNA matched the DNA samples that had been taken from the crime scene, including the broken glass on the door, the bloody paper towels and the nylon stockings, Cruz said. “We have exhausted all of the evidence that we currently have,” Cruz said, “and it all points in the direction of Jesse Aylward.” Still, he said, the evidence did not solve the mystery of why Hannon had been killed. “You know, the DNA gets us to the people, but it doesn’t necessarily get us to what exactly happened,” he said. Richard Hannon thanked police for never having given up on his aunt’s case, saying that “a little closure for her is nice.” But he said he hoped that someone who knew Aylward would call authorities to explain who he was and why he might have killed his aunt. “Somebody will remember, I believe,” he said. “Somebody will be brave enough to come forward.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • GOP hopefuls crank up the ‘if-Trump-doesn’t-run’ primary

    GOP contenders are already making early state moves. But most are only committed to running if the former president chooses not to.