Clashes erupt after tribute march for French teenager

STORY: Unrest erupted again on Thursday in France marking the third day of clashes over the deadly police shooting of a teenager.

In Nanterre - where the incident took place - cars were set on fire and protesters set up road barricades, hurling projectiles at lines of police.

Riot police fired back with tear gas.

Earlier in the day - there had been a largely peaceful march for the victim, identified as 17-year-old Nahel of North African descent.

He was shot dead during a traffic stop - and public anger over the incident led to riots across France this week.

The teenager's mother chanted, "Justice for Nahel" with other supporters in the march.

Karima Khatim, a local councilor in Blanc Mesnil, north east of Paris, says people's patience is running thin.

KHATIM: "I think we owe this today to Nahel. There have already been so many like him before, and we don't want any more. By killing Nahel, they killed our child."

Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting with senior ministers over the shooting and condemned the unrest.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 40,000 police officers would be deployed across the country on Thursday.

That's nearly four times the numbers mobilized the previous day.

A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows two police officers beside a Mercedes AMG car, with one shooting at the teenage driver at close range as he pulled away.

He died shortly afterwards from his wounds.

A Nanterre prosecutor said the officer involved had been put under formal investigation for voluntary homicide.

The officer has acknowledged firing a lethal shot, the prosecutor added, telling investigators he wanted to prevent a car chase after the teenager allegedly committed several traffic violations.

The incident has fed longstanding complaints of police violence and systemic racism inside law enforcement agencies from rights groups and within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs across the country.

Authorities deny the accusations.