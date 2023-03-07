Clashes in Georgia over contentious 'foreign agents' law

1
·3 min read

Georgian police used tear gas and water cannon against protesters Tuesday as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital Tbilisi to oppose a controversial "foreign agents" bill.

At one point a protester opposed to the law, which would impose registration requirements on media and NGOs with foreign ties, threw a Molotov cocktail at a cordon of riot police, according to television footage.

The demonstration took place after Georgian lawmakers earlier Tuesday gave their initial backing to the draft law, which is reminiscent of Russia's legislation used to crack down on dissent.

In recent years Georgian authorities have faced mounting international criticism over perceived backsliding on democracy, seriously damaging Tbilisi's ties with Brussels.

In 2012, Russia adopted a law that allows authorities to take action against NGOs, media outlets and others deemed "foreign agents".

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili expressed support for the demonstrators and vowed to veto the legislation.

"I stand with you because you are representing today the free Georgia which sees its future in Europe and will not let anyone steal this future," she said in a video from the United States where she is on an official visit.

"Nobody has the right to take away your future," she said in the address, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background.

The US embassy in Georgia called the legislation "Kremlin-inspired" and said it was incompatible with the country's desire to join the European Union.

"Today is a dark day for Georgia's democracy," the embassy said in a statement, adding that the legislation raised questions about "the ruling party's commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration".

In Russia, the foreign agent label, which is reminiscent of the term "enemies of the people" of the Soviet era, has been used extensively by the authorities against political opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.

According to recently amended Russian legislation, anyone "under foreign influence" or receiving support from abroad -- not just foreign money -- can be declared a "foreign agent".

- Democratic backsliding -

Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova, days after Russia on February 24 invaded Ukraine.

In June last year, EU leaders granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau but said Tbilisi must implement a number of reforms first.

Plans to join NATO and the EU are enshrined in Georgia's constitution and, according to opinion polls, are supported by at least 80 percent of the population.

In 2008, Russia and Georgia fought a five-day war but in recent years rights activists have accused the Georgian authorities of drifting towards the Kremlin.

Thousands of Russian men have fled to Georgia after President Vladimir Putin announced a military mobilisation last September.

Initially welcoming, Georgia has over the course of the past year deported a number of Russian activists with opposition views.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has defended his "balanced" Russia policy as aimed at ensuring "peace and stability".

The authorities have also been criticised over the worsening health of the jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Late last month European Union member states issued a formal diplomatic warning to Georgia's leaders over Saakashvili's health.

bur-as/gw

Recommended Stories

  • Georgian police use tear gas to halt protest against 'foreign agents' law

    Police in the ex-Soviet state of Georgia used tear gas and stun grenades early on Wednesday to break up a protest outside Parliament against a draft law on "foreign agents". Reuters eyewitnesses in the capital Tbilisi saw police with riot shields making arrests along Rustaveli Avenue, the main thoroughfare running through the centre of the city. Hours earlier police had clashed with demonstrators, some of whom threw petrol bombs and stones.

  • Georgians protest against draft law on media, nonprofits

    Georgian authorities used tear gas and water cannon outside the parliament building in the capital Tuesday against protesters who oppose a proposed law some see as stifling freedom of the press. The law, which has received initial approval, would require media outlets and nongovernmental organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.” International organizations have voiced concern over the draft law, saying it runs against Georgia’s democratic development.

  • EU's Borrell condemns Georgia foreign influence law

    European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday a Georgian draft law on “transparency of foreign influence” was a "very bad development" for the country and could seriously affect its ties with the EU. "This is a very bad development for Georgia and its people," Borrell said in a written statement. Protesters in the small ex-Soviet state threw petrol bombs and stones at police on Tuesday night after parliament gave its initial backing to a draft law on "foreign agents" which critics say represents an authoritarian shift.

  • What's behind the escalating violence and protests in Israel?

    Palestinians see an "explosive potential" with Israel's new hardline government in power — while Jews from Israel and the U.S. grapple with "a dramatic change."

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • Polish Defense Ministry denies that Patriot systems already in Ukraine

    Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak did not say that Patriot air defense systems had already been delivered to Ukraine, and such reports are due to a translation error, the Ministry of National Defense of Poland told the Ukrinform news agency on March 7.

  • EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain

    The European Union is edging closer to a landmark move into joint procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish members' stockpiles but major questions regarding funding and scale remain to be resolved. EU defence ministers will this week discuss plans to speed up the supply of 155 millimetre ammunition to Ukraine, which is pleading for more such artillery shells to fight Russia's invasion, and to order more munitions together. Hanno Pevkur, the defence minister of Estonia - which has led a push for the EU to order millions of shells - said he believed ministers would reach a "political consensus" to pursue joint procurement when they meet in Stockholm on Wednesday.

  • Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

    Saudi Arabia said Monday it deposited $5 billion into the Turkish central bank, likely helping Ankara firm up its long-weakening currency, the lira, after last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria. The deposit provides a capstone for just how far relations have improved between the kingdom and Turkey after years of tensions the nations, particularly after the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also backed Qatar in a yearslong boycott by the kingdom, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

  • US must stop suppressing China or risk 'conflict' - FM

    STORY: The U.S. has been engaging in suppression and containment of China rather than fair or rule-based competition, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a news conference in Beijing on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting."The United States' perception and views of China are seriously distorted," Qin said. "It regards China as its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge. This is like the first button in the shirt being put wrong."Relations between the two superpowers have been tense for years over a number of issues including Taiwan, trade and war in Ukraine but they worsened after controversy involving a balloon which the U.S. said was a Chinese spying device and shot down last month.

  • Chris Christie says the 'half-full' crowds at CPAC are a sign that Donald Trump's popularity is finally waning

    "There are lots of indicators here that he's not what he used to be," said Christie, a potential rival to Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

  • This Historic $38.5 Million LA Compound Has a Movie Theater That Seats 46 People and Its Own Art Museum

    The Knoll House was originally designed in 1916 by famed Los Angeles architect Myron Hunt.

  • Ed Fury, Bodybuilder and Star of ‘Sword and Sandal’ Films, Dies at 94

    Ed Fury, the Muscle Beach bodybuilder who starred as the mighty warrior Ursus in three Italian “sword and sandal” epics, has died. He was 94. Fury died Feb. 24 at his home in Woodland Hills, his wife, Shelly, told The Hollywood Reporter. In 1953 alone, Fury appeared uncredited in seven films, including Abbott and Costello […]

  • 2 of 4 Americans Kidnapped in Mexico Are Dead After They Reportedly Traveled for Tummy Tuck

    Americo Villarreal — the governor of Tamaulipas — said during a news conference that "two of them are dead, one person is injured and the other is alive," according to BBC

  • Review: Idris Elba returns as Luther in grisly Netflix film

    For anyone holding on to some latent hope that Idris Elba will be the next James Bond, I have some bad news: “ Luther: The Fallen Sun ” puts (another) nail in that very firmly sealed coffin. In one of the rare moments of levity in the sinister film, the embattled detective John Luther sits down at a chic bar and tells the bartender it’s been a long day (an understatement). This was not an accidental moment, “Luther” creator Neill Cross has said.

  • Czech inflatable weapon decoys a hit as Ukraine war rages

    A Czech company producing inflatable weapon decoys, including Himars rocket launchers and Abrams tanks, said Monday it had seen a spike in demand since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last year.Inflatech has so far rolled out "dozens" of fake Himars rocket launchers while the real weapon is wreaking havoc on Russian invaders in Ukraine.

  • Katie Holmes Perfectly Pairs a Sheer White Top with a Pastel Yellow Suit

    The actress kicked off the week in a sunny look that is giving us all the office dressing inspiration.

  • Chris Christie Pokes Fun at Trump’s ‘Half-Full’ CPAC Crowd

    Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersChris Christie isn’t done jabbing at his former ally, Donald Trump. As the former president hit the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, Christie couldn’t help but notice the small turnout. “You saw the scenes at CPAC, that room was half-full,” Christie said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week Sunday. “Let’s not pretend that CPAC is CPAC any more, it’s TPAC – it’s Trump PAC. It’s not CPAC any longer and only the most desperate people showe

  • Aubrey Plaza And Cate Blanchett Broke Gay Twitter This Weekend

    Let's face it: it doesn't take much.

  • Texas set to execute man convicted of double murder

    Texas is set to execute Tuesday a prisoner convicted of murdering his wife and her daughter.Arthur Brown, another Texas man convicted of four murders -- which he denies -- is scheduled to be executed Thursday.  chp/caw/st

  • The battle for Bakhmut is getting so close that 'fistfights have been happening,' Ukrainian soldier says

    Bakhmut is increasingly expected to fall to Russian forces soon, but it's not viewed as a strategically vital city despite the brutal fighting.