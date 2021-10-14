Clashes intensify in key Yemen province, 140 fighters killed

AHMED AL-HAJ
·1 min read

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Fighting between Yemen’s government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels in the central province of Marib killed at least 140 fighters this week, tribal leaders and security officials said Thursday.

The most intense clashes have been underway over the past 24 hours in the southern parts of the largely-government controlled province, in the districts of Abdiya and al-Jubah, they said.

The Iran-backed Shiite Houthis have stepped up their push in the strategic province over the past weeks while also escalating cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition that has been fighting on the government side against the Houthis.

The escalation comes as government forces launched a counteroffensive to wrestle areas that had been overrun by the rebels last week, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. Tribal leaders asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis have for years attempted to take oil-rich Marib to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. In recent months, they accelerated their push. The fighting has claimed a high number of fighters from both sides in Marib in the past several weeks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria confirms death of Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi

    Abu Musab al-Barnawi was the head of the West African branch of the Islamic State group.

  • Yemenis trapped, displaced by fierce fighting in Marib region

    Hundreds of Yemenis are trapped by fierce fighting between government and Houthi forces in the northern Marib governorate, residents and a local official said, after battles for control of the gas-rich region displaced some 10,000 people last month. The internationally recognised government backed by a Saudi-led coalition declared southern Marib a military zone on Tuesday after gains there by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has also advanced on the Shabwa region in south Yemen. It said nine civilians had been killed in south Marib over September and October.

  • Eliminating the 'Paper Trail'

    Whirlpool Corporation takes steps to use less paper in product packaging

  • Afghan Taliban delegation in Turkey for high-level talks

    Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday met with a high-level delegation of Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, officials said, the first such talks since the Taliban takeover of the country in August as U.S. forces pulled out after two decades of war. The meeting in Ankara between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban-appointed foreign minister, comes after Taliban leaders held a series of talks with the United States, 10 European nations and European Union representatives in Qatar earlier this week.

  • A Baltimore family’s property taxes more than doubled, but delays in recording home purchases left them in the dark

    Travola Foster and her fiance searched for months for their first home, a difficult enough task even without a pandemic and competitive housing market. They were outbid a couple of times and nearly gave up. But then, Foster got an alert about a home in Ashburton, close to where she works and spacious enough for her household of five. She quickly arranged to see it, and soon her real estate ...

  • China Evergrande owes $28 million for Changchun land, city govt says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group owes the equivalent of $28 million for land in the northeastern city of Changchun it bought in June, municipal authorities said. Evergrande bought the land through local developer Changchun Jitao Real Estate Development Co for 601 million yuan ($93 million) in an auction on June 17, part of a series of coordinated sales by 22 of China's biggest cities. Evergrande, which did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, has been strapped for cash with over $300 billion in liabilities.

  • With Iran stonewalling nuclear talks, US and Israel contemplate alternatives to diplomacy

    ‘RUNWAY IS GETTING SHORTER’: Secretary of State Antony Blinken had an ominous warning for Iran if it doesn’t resume negotiations over returning to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in return for sanctions relief.

  • Poland donates million COVID-19 shots to Iran

    Poland is donating a million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to Iran, the Polish embassy in Tehran said on Thursday, the latest foreign delivery to be made from emerging Europe's largest economy after a slowdown in its vaccination programme. Poland, with a population of around 38 million, had fully vaccinated 19.6 million people as of Wednesday, but a slowing rate of uptake has left it with spare doses which it has sent to Egypt, Vietnam, Taiwan, Kenya, Ukraine, Australia and Norway and other places. Iran's economy has been hit hard by sanctions reimposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for the country to pay for food and medicine.

  • Husband and wife would-be nuclear spy pair in US Marshals custody after first court appearance

    A husband-and-wife pair of alleged would-be spies who attempted to sell restricted data on the design of nuclear-powered warships will receive court-appointed defense attorneys and have been sent to jail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following their first court appearance on Tuesday.

  • Biden’s Bank Regulation Nominee Is Facing A 'Red Scare McCarthyism' Campaign

    Conservatives and banks are actually afraid of a non-captured regulator who knows the secrets of the financial sector.

  • Iran Quietly Pushes to Reopen Saudi Missions as Talks Inch Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran has asked Saudi Arabia to reopen consulates and re-establish diplomatic ties as a prelude to ending the war in Yemen, with timing emerging as the key sticking point in Iraqi-brokered talks between the regional rivals, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li

  • Analysis-N.Korea threatens to upstage S.Korea defence expo with duelling military show

    South Korea will hold its biennial defence fair in Seoul next week, just days after North Korea opened a highly unusual military exhibition that analysts said may be partly aimed at stealing some thunder from Seoul amid a growing arms race. The events highlight the latest developments both Koreas have made as they press forward with major expansions of already substantial military capabilities - including sometimes mirror-image moves. "North Korea must have purposefully timed their defence exhibition this week to gain traction from the international community ahead of South Korea's scheduled show to sell their weapons systems abroad," said Cho Jin-soo, former president of the Korean Society for Aeronautical and Space Sciences.

  • China Developers Account for About Half of World’s Troubled Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world where central bank stimulus has wiped out most of the distress from global bond markets, the troubles of China’s property companies are standing out.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresOf the $139 billion of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds

  • Biden will meet with Pope Francis on European trip

    The president and first lady plan to travel to Rome in conjunction with the G-20 summit on Oct. 30-31.

  • Best 3rd Row SUVs of 2021 and 2022

    If you plan on using a vehicle's third row a lot, let us at least make the suggestion that a minivan would be a smarter bet than anything you're going to see on this list of best three-row SUVs. The best do a particularly good job of being family friendly without looking like a drab transportation appliance, although really, you can't go wrong with any of the mainstream three-row SUVs. Note that we define crossovers as SUVs since most buyers use the terms interchangeably, but acknowledge that "crossover" is literally a vehicle with a car-like unibody structure as opposed to the truck-like, body-on-frame construction that traditionally has defined "SUV."

  • U.S. hopes Abraham Accords will help Israeli-Palestinian issue - officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is working to expand normalisation agreements between Israel and Arab nations, known as the Abraham Accords, and hopes restoring such ties can be leveraged to advance progress on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, senior State Department officials said on Tuesday. In a briefing with reporters previewing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meetings on Wednesday with his Israeli and Emirati counterparts, officials repeated that the Abraham Accords were not a substitute for the two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • Exclusive-Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader, sources say

    Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture a senior Islamic State leader who had been hiding out in northwestern Syria, three security sources said on Tuesday, in an operation that points to closer cooperation against remnants of the jihadist group. Iraq announced on Monday that its security forces had captured Sami Jasim, an Iraqi national, in what it described as "a special operation outside the borders". Jasim is one of the most senior Islamic State leaders to be taken alive.

  • Namibia court grants citizenship to gay couple's son

    A Namibian court Wednesday granted citizenship to a gay couple's two-year-old son, ending a legal battle over surrogacy and same-sex parents.

  • Afghan refugee children in South Korea welcome new life away from war, restrictions

    For one young Afghan refugee girl, her new home in South Korea has already brought simple freedoms she would otherwise be denied. "In Afghanistan, you can't do activities as freely as men do, and it's satisfying to do Taekwondo without a hijab in Korea right now," the girl told reporters after a Taekwondo class on Wednesday. She is one of nearly 400 Afghan evacuees who arrived in Seoul in August under a special programme that aims to grant long-term residency to Afghans and their families who provided special service to South Korea.

  • Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate

    President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month as part of a five-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings. Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty during his meeting with the pope, according to the White House. The meeting will take place on Oct. 29, and Biden will then attend two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. climate conference known as COP26.