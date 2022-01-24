Clashes as tens of thousands protest Covid rules in Belgium
Police fire water cannon and tear gas at stone-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels against Covid-19 rules.
Thousands of people gathered in European capitals Saturday to protest vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations took place in Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm. Marches in Paris drew hundreds of demonstrators protesting the introduction from Monday of a new COVID-19 pass.
A group of Hindu faithful took part in a spiritual ceremony Saturday in Thousands Oaks to pray for the health of humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police confirmed the body recovered from the Red Cedar River Friday was identified as Brendan Santo, who was last seen on MSU's campus Oct. 29.
Devils Lake Police PUBLIC NOTICE: Sexual offender registered in area
Top available college football transfer portal outside linebackers #GoBucks
If you happened to change jobs recently, you may have tried to transfer your retirement account from your former employer into an Individual Retirement Account or your new employer's 401(k) plan. If so, you probably encountered a bureaucratic gantlet — and you're not alone.Why it matters: Kludgey processes around retirement account transfers result in people losing track of their funds, giving up important tax advantages, or otherwise disadvantaging themselves and being less prepared for retirem
Robbie Gould lived up to his name. On a field littered with snow flurries, Gould made a 45-yard field goal Saturday night as time expired and the San Francisco 49ers knocked off the top-seeded Packers 13-10 and possibly ended Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in Green Bay. Gould has made all 20 of his career playoff field-goal attempts.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing's city government on Sunday introduced new measures to contain a recent outbreak of COVID-19, as China's capital continued to report new local cases of the virus less than two weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. Nine locally transmitted cases were found in Beijing on Jan. 22, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, of which six were in the city's Fengtai district. Fengtai will organise nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 for all of its residents on Sunday, district health authorities said.
When former gangster Luigi Bonaventura agreed to become one of the star witnesses in a mega trial against hundreds of members of the ‘Ndrangheta, Italy’s richest and most powerful mafia, he knew he would have to go into hiding.
BloombergBUENOS AIRES—Argentine Special Prosecutor Alberto Nisman was not answering his phone, and his mother was growing worried.It was the eve of Nisman’s testimony to Congress on Jan. 19, 2015—a monumental event that threatened to expose the sitting president for the biggest cover-up scandal in the nation’s history. Nisman was set to explain, in detail, the bombshell claim he had first made four days prior: that then-President Cristina Kirchner attempted to cover up Iran’s role in the murders
For five years, Sajad Gul wrote about conflict wracking his homeland, a disputed Himalayan territory where a violent armed rebellion and India's brutal counterinsurgency have raged for over three decades. Gul was surrounded by Indian soldiers wielding automatic rifles who bundled him into a vehicle and sped away, plowing through the snow-laden track in Hajin, a quiet village about 20 miles from Srinagar, the region’s main city, said his mother, Gulshana, who only uses one name. Journalists have long contended with various threats in Indian-controlled Kashmir and found themselves caught between warring sides.
It’s never easy to block a field goal. It’s even harder without 11 players on the field. The Packers had only 10 players on the field for the field goal attempt that resulted in the 49ers upsetting Green Bay and advancing to the NFC Championship. “That’s unacceptable,” coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game. [more]
A Ravens official was fired, masks and COVID-19 tests are now available for free and more top stories from the week on Maryland Patches.
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 films have both been delayed due to the COVID-19...
Organizers of Sunday's anti-vaccine mandate rally appear nervous that the event could turn violent, social media messages show.
As the number of coyotes in Kansas grows, hunting contests have sprung up as a way to remove potential threats to livestock.
49ers left tackle Trent Williams battled through an ankle injury on Saturday night, but went for further medical evaluation after the 13-10 win. Reporters in Green Bay noted that Williams was on crutches after the game and headed for the X-ray room to have tests done on his injury. There’s unlikely to be a definitive [more]
The head of a foundation set up by Anne Frank's father has criticised an investigation into her betrayal to the Nazis that named a Jewish notary as a leading suspect, saying it was "full of errors" and offered no proof, a Swiss newspaper reported. Anne and seven other Jews were discovered by the Nazis on Aug. 4, 1944, after hiding for nearly two years in a secret annex above a canal-side warehouse in Amsterdam. All were deported and Anne died in the Bergen Belsen camp at the age of 15.
San Francisco's first lead of the game came when the clock read :00. The 49ers beat the top seeded Packers 13-10, and advanced to the NFC Championship Game.