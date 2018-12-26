Clashes in Yemen's Hodeida ahead of UN truce team meeting

Hodeida port, the entry point for the vast majority of imports to Yemen, pictured on December 21, 2018 (AFP Photo/STR)

Hodeidah (Yemen) (AFP) - Sporadic clashes erupted Wednesday in Yemen's flashpoint city of Hodeida, an AFP correspondent said, as a UN-led truce monitoring team was scheduled to convene for the first time.

Government forces -- backed by a Saudi-led coalition -- and the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels exchanged gunfire in the latest breach of the ceasefire.

The sound of heavy artillery could be heard to the east of the Red Sea city, with clashes stopping after a few hours.

A truce in Hodeida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.

An official for the Saudi-led alliance said Tuesday that 10 pro-government troops have been killed since the ceasefire went into force, accusing the Huthis of 183 violations.

The rebels, in turn, said on the same day that they have recorded at least 31 violations in the past 24 hours by pro-government troops.

Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert -- who arrived in Hodeida on Sunday -- is heading a joint committee including members of the government and the Huthis to monitor the truce.

According to the United Nations, Cammaert will chair a meeting of the joint committee on Wednesday.

Yemen's warring sides agreed on the ceasefire to halt a devastating offensive by government forces and the coalition against rebel-held Hodeida at peace talks in Sweden this month.

The UN monitoring team aims to secure the functioning of the lifeline port of Hodeida and supervise the withdrawal of fighters from the city.

Around 10,000 people have been killed since the coalition intervened in 2015, according to the World Health Organization, although rights groups say the death toll could be five times higher.

The conflict has unleashed a major humanitarian crisis and pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of famine.