Class 1 Nickel Prioritizes Newly Identified VTEM™ Conductor Anomalies for Upcoming Drilling Campaigns at Alexo-Dundonald

Figure 1

Map view of the Alexo-Dundonald Property showing the A-O VTEM™ anomalies and the four known nickel sulphide deposits on airborne magnetics image.

Figure 2

Map view showing the four Priority 1 VTEM™ anomalies on interpreted geology and the four known nickel sulphide deposits.

Figure 3

View looking eastwards and above the horizontal at the VTEM™ conductor 3D model plates for Anomalies A, H, I and J on the Alexo-Dundonald Property. The plate models (red rectangles) and drill hole traces (black lines) are below surface, whereas the conductor axes (red and orange) are on surface. Note that at Anomaly I, three conductor plate models are interpreted. For scale, the distance from Dundonald North to Dundonald South is 1500 m

F our Priority 1 VTEM ™ anomaly nickel targets identified within favourable 14 km long folded komatiite unit that hosts four high-grade nickel sulphide deposits

Detailed geological interpretation and drill program planning is now underway for both extension drilling to the known resources and new high impact discovery d rilling of the high priority VTEM™ anomalies recently identified



A much larger mineralised system is now believed to be present at Alexo-Dundonald



TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) (CSE: NICO) is pleased to announce quantitative modelling results for the preliminary VTEM™ anomalies on its Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project (the “Project” or Property”), 45 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario (Canada). The VTEM™ survey was flown over the entire 20 square-km land package (1,012 line-km) to detect electromagnetic and magnetic signatures that could aid identification of new deposits and extensions of known deposits. The four known nickel sulphide deposits on the property (Alexo North, Alexo South, Dundonald North and Dundonald South) were all detected in the VTEM™ survey.

Interpretation and Ranking

VTEM™ conductor anomalies A to O (collectively, the “Targets”) were identified (Figure 1) based on conductance and the extent of historical drill testing. These Targets were also reviewed for possible cultural interference in Google Earth, by using the VTEM™ powerline monitor data channel, and field checking. The priority Targets were then integrated with all other data, including preliminary Magnetic TMI, db/dt tau, prior AEM/Mag surveys and anomalies, detailed property geology, known deposits and occurrences, and all known drilling from company/property databases and the Ontario ODHD drill hole database. Following data integration and target review, the Targets were tabulated and ranked based on five criteria:

Quality and shape of EM/Mag anomalies, with priority assigned to targets with shorter strike length, higher conductivity and magnetic association; Presence or absence of prior drilling, with targets with few or no drill holes given higher priority; Any Ni and Cu values in nearby drill holes; Proximity to known mineral deposits and occurrences; and Local geology (proximity to favourable ultramafic rocks)



This ranking process resulted in four Priority 1 Targets (highest priority), twelve Priority 2 Targets, and a few lower Priority 3 Targets. The characteristics of the Priority 1 Targets are highlighted below (see Figures 2 and 3 and Table 1).

Priority 1 Target Highlights

The four Priority 1 Targets ( A, H, I and J ) are multi-line anomalies similar to the known deposits and do not appear to coincide with any cultural interference features;

The four Priority 1 Targets are short-strike length features from 300 m to 800 m in length;

Anomaly A follows a local magnetic high, appears to be in mafic-ultramafic rocks and is located 1 km west of the Dundonald North deposit. It has not been subject to previous and historic drilling. Although there are cultural features nearby, they do not appear to explain the anomaly;

Anomalies H and J have no apparent drilling in the available databases;

Anomaly H is close to the Dundonald South deposit and proximal to the major southwest-verging fold nose in the south part of the Property;

Anomaly I is sparsely drilled and located 2 km east of the Dundonald South deposit, on the south limb of the major southwest-verging fold, near the Casey mineral occurrence; and

Anomaly J is located 1.6 km northeast of the Alexo North and Alexo South deposits and appears to cross-cut stratigraphic units in a major northeast-verging fold nose.



It is important to note that bedrock conductors can also be caused by graphite, barren sulphides and in this geological environment, by thick units of slightly conductive serpentinized ultramafics

Benjamin Cooper, President & CEO: “Although these interpretations are preliminary, the first-ever modern airborne geophysical survey of Alexo-Dundonald has definitely advanced the case for a much larger mineralized system here at Alexo-Dundonald than was previously understood by the Company.“

Class 1 Nickel now looks forward to the delivery of additional detailed interpretation of the final VTEM™ data set to advance two main objectives.

1) Detailed planning and commissioning of a significant extension drilling campaign to increase the size and scope of the known resources; and 2) Design and planning of new exploration drilling campaign over the areas of mineralisation outside the known resources (i.e. the Targets that have been identified by the VTEM™ survey and associated geophysical modelling).

Table 1. Summary of Priority VTEM™ Conductor Plate Models

Anomaly Depth to Top (m) Dip (°) Dip Direction (°) Length1 (m) Depth Extent (m) Conductivity*Thickness Rank A -21 80 358 300 200 36 1 H -98 0.4 140 400 50 200 1 I-1 -80 20 146 800 300 300 1 I-2 -87 20 328 800 300 300 1 I-3 -37 75 326 600 400 20 2 J -16 85 146 300 200 250 1 1 Lengths are not well constrained

Next Steps

Design follow-up, ground time-domain EM surveys and (or) direct drill testing with drill hole time-domain EM surveys, as appropriate, to test the Priority 1 Targets for the presence of nickel sulphide mineralization;

Complete analysis and modelling of the Priority 2 and Priority 3 Targets, particularly as additional historic data are acquired and integrated into the target identification and ranking process;

Continue analysis and interpretation of the geophysical signatures and geological features of the four known deposits with mineral resources (see Class 1 Nickel news release dated 02 November 2020) for potential extensions along strike and at depth for drill testing.

The Alexo North, Alexo South, Dundonald South and Dundonald North deposits are all open at depth and along strike, and could potentially increase in size with additional drilling;

Results from the above activities will the subject of future press releases.

Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™) System

Geotech’s VTEM™ surveys improve on previous generations of airborne geophysics completed over the current Project area by providing the following:

Increased Resolution : 100-metre line spacing design improves on the historic magnetic survey flown on 250- metre line spacing;

Modern Technology : Advancements in instrument sensitivity, data acquisition and processing are expected to provide superior results; and

Proven Technology and Track Record : VTEM™ surveys are recognized as a successful tool for exploration in other magmatic sulphide systems globally.



Qualified Person

The geophysical technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alan King (P.Geo.), geophysicist and technical advisor to the Company, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. All other technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. William Stone (P.Geo.), independent geological consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited:

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO) is a Mineral Resource Company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, a portfolio of komatiite-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resources located near Timmins, Ontario, as well as developing and exercising its option over the Somanike komatiite hosted nickel copper project in Quebec, which includes the well-known Marbridge Nickel Mine.

