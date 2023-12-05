When will Class of 2024 in Palm Beach County graduate? Here are the dates and times
The Palm Beach County School District Monday evening announced graduation dates and times for the Class of 2024.
In order to graduate, high school students must keep a 2.0 unweighted cumulative grade point average, complete course credit requirements and achieve passing scores on the 10th grade Florida Assessment of Student Thinking for English Language Arts and the algebra 1 end-of-course exam.
Ceremonies are scheduled to take place on the dates and times listed below.
All will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified.
Thursday, May 9
• 1 p.m. – Indian Ridge School - On campus
• 6 p.m. – Palm Beach Virtual School - Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts
Friday, May 10
• 1 p.m. – Royal Palm School - On campus
• 6 p.m. – Village Academy - On campus
Monday, May 13
• 1 p.m. – Spanish River
• 6 p.m. – Take Stock in Children
Tuesday, May 14
• 8 a.m. – Santaluces
• 1 p.m. – West Boca
• 6 p.m. – Inlet Grove
Wednesday, May 15
• 8 a.m. – Olympic Heights
• 1 p.m. – Royal Palm Beach
• 6 p.m. – Pahokee Middle-Senior
Thursday, May 16
• 1 p.m. – South Tech Academy
• 6 p.m. – John I. Leonard
Friday, May 17
• 8 a.m. – Palm Beach Central
• 1 p.m. – Palm Beach Gardens
• 6 p.m. – Lake Worth
Saturday, May 18
• 8 a.m. – Atlantic
• 1 p.m. – Boynton Beach
• 6 p.m. – Boca Raton
Monday, May 20
• 8 a.m. – Wellington
• 1 p.m. – Suncoast
• 6 p.m. – Glades Central
Tuesday, May 21
• 8 a.m. – Park Vista
• 1 p.m. – Forest Hill
• 6 p.m. – Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy
Wednesday, May 22
• 8 a.m. – Jupiter
• 1 p.m. – Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts
• 6 p.m. – Adult Education
Thursday, May 23
• 8 a.m. – Palm Beach Lakes
• 1 p.m. – Seminole Ridge
• 6 p.m. – William T. Dwyer
