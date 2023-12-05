When will Class of 2024 in Palm Beach County graduate? Here are the dates and times

The Palm Beach County School District Monday evening announced graduation dates and times for the Class of 2024.

In order to graduate, high school students must keep a 2.0 unweighted cumulative grade point average, complete course credit requirements and achieve passing scores on the 10th grade Florida Assessment of Student Thinking for English Language Arts and the algebra 1 end-of-course exam.

Olympic Heights Class of 2023 graduate at the South Florida Fairgrounds in May.

Ceremonies are scheduled to take place on the dates and times listed below.

All will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified.

Thursday, May 9

• 1 p.m. – Indian Ridge School - On campus

• 6 p.m. – Palm Beach Virtual School - Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts

Photos: Congratulations Class of 2023! Photos of high school graduations in Palm Beach County

Friday, May 10

• 1 p.m. – Royal Palm School - On campus

• 6 p.m. – Village Academy - On campus

Pahokee graduate Kelvin Lowe smiles for a picture after the end of the Pahokee Class of 2023 high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Monday, May 13

• 1 p.m. – Spanish River

• 6 p.m. – Take Stock in Children

Tuesday, May 14

• 8 a.m. – Santaluces

• 1 p.m. – West Boca

• 6 p.m. – Inlet Grove

Wednesday, May 15

• 8 a.m. – Olympic Heights

• 1 p.m. – Royal Palm Beach

• 6 p.m. – Pahokee Middle-Senior

Thursday, May 16

• 1 p.m. – South Tech Academy

• 6 p.m. – John I. Leonard

Friday, May 17

• 8 a.m. – Palm Beach Central

• 1 p.m. – Palm Beach Gardens

• 6 p.m. – Lake Worth

Saturday, May 18

• 8 a.m. – Atlantic

• 1 p.m. – Boynton Beach

• 6 p.m. – Boca Raton

Monday, May 20

• 8 a.m. – Wellington

• 1 p.m. – Suncoast

• 6 p.m. – Glades Central

Tuesday, May 21

• 8 a.m. – Park Vista

• 1 p.m. – Forest Hill

• 6 p.m. – Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy

Wednesday, May 22

• 8 a.m. – Jupiter

• 1 p.m. – Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts

• 6 p.m. – Adult Education

Thursday, May 23

• 8 a.m. – Palm Beach Lakes

• 1 p.m. – Seminole Ridge

• 6 p.m. – William T. Dwyer

