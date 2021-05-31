Class Of ‘71 One-Of-One HEMI Cuda Fails To Sell

John Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Mecum’s Indy 2021 event was an absolutely enormous event that took place over the weekend in which many car’s successfully sold for record prices. Although one extremely rare Mopar just couldn’t get there.

Earlier this month we reported this extremely rare 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda was heading to Mecum’s Indy 2021 Auction. As possibly one of the rarest of the old Mopars, this car was expected to sell for record $6.5-million and it carried a reserve of $5.75-million. Unfortunately though, neither of those figures were reached during the auction and bidding topped out at $4.8-million. While it is immediately not clear as to why this car was a no-sale, it is clear that it was not about the car itself because this is probably the nicest example of one of the rarest muscle cars ever made. Additionally, its options list and history effectively make it a one-of-one car.

Here are 10 facts you probably didn't know about the 'Cuda.

In case you forgot, In 1971 Plymouth only made 12 HEMI ‘Cuda Convertibles and only three of them came equipped with the A833 4-speed transmission. One of those cars wore a Winchester Gray finish and was exported to France. In 1993, the car showed up in a for sale ad and was repatriated to the U.S. As of now the 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda Convertible currently shows the equivalent of just over 61k-miles on the clock and is in as original of condition as any classic Mopar as we have ever seen.

This car went to Mecum’s Indy 2021 auction as a part of their “Class Of ‘71” collection. The collection featured four examples of some of Mopar’s finest muscle cars. Of the collection, only one actually sold, a Bright Blue 1971 Dodge HEMI Challenger for $352k. While we are disappointed that the Winchester Gray 1971 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda Convertible didn’t meet its highly anticipated goal, we are sure we will see this car pop up again at another upcoming auction. That is, if the owner hasn’t decided to hang on to it instead. Who knows maybe it'll skip right over its current expected sales record and break the next one ten years from now.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Bring back the station wagon

    How regulations helped push consumers and manufacturers to bigger, dirtier, dangerous vehicles

  • Car of the Week: Roy Horn’s 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche Was Once King of the Luxury-Car Jungle

    Owned by the illusionist who was part of the Siegfried & Roy show in Las Vegas, this example will be at Barrett-Jackson’s next auction.

  • Nicolas Cage’s Car Collection Is A National Treasure

    And it far outstrips his acting chops…

  • Kokrak gets 2nd win quicker, overcoming Spieth at Colonial

    Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. The big hitter didn't have to wait nearly as long to win again, though this one may have been harder because he had to overcome a local favorite at Colonial. Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in a final-group showdown Sunday with resurgent Jordan Spieth, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266.

  • Does ignoring robocalls make them stop? Here's what we learned from getting 1.5 million calls on 66,000 phone lines

    New research aims to give phone companies tools to help curb robocalls. Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea More than 80% of robocalls come from fake numbers – and answering these calls or not has no effect on how many more you’ll get. Those are two key findings of an 11-month study into unsolicited phone calls that we conducted from February 2019 to January 2020. To better understand how these unwanted callers operate, we monitored every phone call received to over 66,000 phone lines in our telephone security lab, the Robocall Observatory at North Carolina State University. We received 1.48 million unsolicited phone calls over the course of the study. Some of these calls we answered, while others we let ring. Contrary to popular wisdom, we found that answering calls makes no difference in the number of robocalls received by a phone number. The weekly volume of robocalls remained constant throughout the study. As part of our study, we also developed the first method to identify robocalling campaigns responsible for a large number of these annoying, illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The main types of robocalling campaigns were about student loans, health insurance, Google business listings, general financial fraud, and a long-running Social Security scam. Using these techniques, we learned that more than 80% of calls from an average robocalling campaign use fake or short-lived phone numbers to place their unwanted calls. Using these phone numbers, perpetrators deceive their victims and make it much more difficult to identify and prosecute unlawful robocallers. We also saw that some fraudulent robocalling operations impersonated government agencies for many months without detection. They used messages in English and Mandarin and threatened the victims with dire consequences. These messages target vulnerable populations, including immigrants and seniors. Why it matters Providers can identify the true source of a call using a time-consuming, manual process called traceback. Today, there are too many robocalls for traceback to be a practical solution for every call. Our robocalling campaign identification technique is not just a powerful research tool. It can also be used by service providers to identify large-scale robocalling operations. Using our methods, providers need to investigate only a small number of calls for each robocalling campaign. By targeting the source of abusive robocalls, service providers can block or shut down these operations and protect their subscribers from scams and unlawful telemarketing. What still isn’t known Providers are deploying a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which may prevent robocallers from spoofing their phone numbers. When deployed, it will simplify traceback for calls, but it won’t work for providers who use older technology. Robocallers also quickly adapt to new situations, so they may find a way around STIR/SHAKEN. No one knows how robocallers interact with their victims and how often they change their strategies. For example, a rising number of robocalls and scammers are now using COVID-19 as a premise to defraud people. What’s next Over the coming years, we will continue our research on robocalls. We will study whether STIR/SHAKEN reduces robocalls. We’re also developing techniques to better identify, understand, and help providers and law enforcement target robocalling operations.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sathvik Prasad, North Carolina State University and Bradley Reaves, North Carolina State University. Read more:Robocalls are unstoppable – 3 questions answered about why your phone won’t quit ringingRise and fall of the landline: 143 years of telephones becoming more accessible – and smartWhy are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains Sathvik Prasad is a member of the USENIX association.Bradley Reaves receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research. This research was supported by in-kind donations from Bandwidth and NomoRobo. Reaves is a member of the Communications Fraud Control Association, ACM, IEEE, and the USENIX association.

  • This is Why Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) is a Great Dividend Stock

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • See Hélio Castroneves win his 4th Indy 500 with this thrilling late pass

    Hélio Castroneves is a 4-time Indy 500 champ.

  • Browns defense ranked best in AFC by CBS Sports

    From terrible to great, that is the hope for the Cleveland Browns defense and CBS Sports agrees ranking them best in the AFC.

  • Prices expected to continue rising this summer

    Prices are expected to keep rising this summer, pushed up by bottlenecks for materials and labor, and surging consumer demand, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The "Memorial Day Weekend price index" showed leisure-related prices up about 4.3% since the pandemic began — more than overall consumer prices, which rose 3.1% over that period.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Our thought bubble: via Axios' Felix Salmon: Inflation fears are overdone.Consumer prices aren't the real problem — we don’t even notice when prices on Amazon go up and down. What matters are the big things: housing, healthcare and college.When people say "inflation," Felix notes, what they often mean is the feeling that a good lifestyle is increasingly unaffordable. That’s not really a function of retail prices.And inflation figures reflect genuinely higher living standards for hourly workers, which feels like a tradeoff worth making.Go deeper: "Don't fear inflation."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • White Sox place RHP Kopech on injured list, Lambert recalled

    The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Monday. The team also recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the club's 27th man for its doubleheader against the Indians. Chicago leads the AL Central by 3 1/2 games over Cleveland.

  • Experts Predict Summer 2021 Will Be a ‘Tick Time Bomb’—Here’s How to Stay Safe

    “We are already seeing more ticks this season than last year.”

  • A white mob killed hundreds of Black people in Tulsa 100 years ago. Survivors still demand justice

    Cataclysmic violence brought death and destruction to Tulsa in 1921. Systemic injustice ensured Black Wall Street would never return, but Greenwood keeps fighting, Alex Woodward writes

  • Lebanon receives French report regarding Beirut port blast

    Lebanon on Monday received a preliminary report from France regarding last year’s massive port blast in Beirut that killed and wounded thousands, judicial officials said. The officials said the French report is useful for the ongoing investigation in Beirut over the August blast, which decimated the country's main port and caused severe damage to surrounding areas.

  • Beto O'Rourke breaks down how Republican election laws in Texas are designed to suppress Black and Latino votes

    Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities

  • Texas' GOP lieutenant governor suggests Republicans only have themselves to blame for Democrats killing election bill

    Texas' GOP lieutenant governor suggests Republicans only have themselves to blame for Democrats killing election bill

  • Will Mayim Bialik be ‘Jeopardy!’ host? Meet the ‘Big Bang’ star with neuroscience degree

    She called hosting “Jeopardy!” one of the most iconic things she will do in her career.

  • Death of QAnon Follower at Capitol Leaves a Wake of Pain

    For months, Rosanne Boyland had been worrying her family with bizarre notions she had picked up on the internet: Actor Tom Hanks might be dead, she said. A national furniture chain was trafficking children. Many prominent Democrats were pedophiles. Then, early in January, she texted her older sister that she was heading to Washington, D.C., with a friend to support President Donald Trump and protest what was happening in the country. “I’m going to dc,” she wrote. “I dont know all the deets yet.” Boyland, 34, was one of five people who never made it home from the Jan. 6 protest, which erupted in violence when hundreds of people stormed into the Capitol. Her death has left her family grappling to understand how Boyland, who they say had never voted before 2020, wound up waving a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag amid a crowd of fanatic supporters of the former president before walking up the steps of the Capitol to her death. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Their frustration deepened further last week when Republicans in the Senate blocked an effort to establish an independent commission to look into the origins and the handling of the attack on the Capitol. “Why anyone would NOT want to find out what happened, even just to prevent it from happening again, is beyond me,” Boyland’s older sister, Lonna Cave, said in a text message after the vote. For months before the rally, Boyland had bombarded her friends and relatives with messages and links to long videos about the fantastical theories she had come to accept as fact. Many of the false claims spilled from QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy-theory movement that rose in popularity over the course of his presidency and promoted the idea that many Democrats and celebrities are part of a global pedophile ring — a theory that 15% of Americans believe, according to a poll last week. Many of its supporters falsely believed that President Joe Biden had stolen the election, and some attended Trump’s Jan. 6 rally. Boyland’s sudden fixation so alarmed her family members and friends that some of them asked her to stop talking to them about politics — or just to stop talking altogether. Some of her closest friends believe that Boyland was a vulnerable target for the conspiracy theorists. After a stint in drug rehabilitation, she had returned to her parents’ home and largely avoided drugs for several years, her family said. But the isolation brought about by the pandemic was making it harder. QAnon filled a void in her life, they said, helping distract her from thoughts of returning to drugs even as it acted as a different kind of hallucinogen. “I was worried that she was trading one addiction for another,” said Blaire Boyland, her younger sister. “It just seemed like, yes, she’s not doing drugs, but she’s very obsessively online, watching all these YouTube videos and going down the rabbit hole.” The family is also still struggling to understand how she died. From the video of the chaotic siege, it appeared that she had died after being caught in a crush of rioters. But the autopsy by the Washington medical examiner’s office did not find evidence of trampling and concluded that she had overdosed on amphetamines. Family members said it was likely that the only amphetamine in her body was the Adderall she took every day by prescription, although it appeared that she might have taken at least twice her prescribed dose. “We just want to find out what happened, to be able to rest,” Cave said. “This has been so messed up. We just want to grieve the normal way.” A Descent Into Conspiracy Theories For years, Boyland had been barred from voting because she had been convicted of felony drug possession, but she had also shown little interest in politics until 2020. In the fall, though, free from probation, she made it clear early on that she planned to cast a ballot for Trump. She registered to vote Oct. 3, a month before the election, records show. “She was so happy that she was able to vote,” recalled Stephen Marsh, 36, a friend of Boyland’s who said that she had been so thrilled that she had called his mother. “She was so excited about it because her past made it difficult for her to participate.” But her increasing absorption in the QAnon community was by that time pushing some of her closest friends away. “I care about you, but I think it would be best if we didn’t talk for a while,” Sydney Vinson, a friend since childhood, texted her on Oct. 3 after Boyland had sent her a long text message and screenshots about purported government manipulation of the news media. “Please don’t send me any more political stuff.” Boyland was the middle of three sisters, growing up in Kennesaw, Georgia, a city of 34,000 people about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta. She and her sisters were close as children, and her younger sister said she had been inspired by Boyland’s assertiveness and confidence. Even then, she had a penchant for conspiracy theories, her sisters said, but harmless ones, such as the existence of extraterrestrials or of Bigfoot. But when she was about 16, her life took a turn when she began dating an abusive boyfriend, her sisters said. She would blame black eyes on soccer practice and once came home with an unexplained shoulder injury. Around that time, she also got hooked on opioids. She eventually dropped out of high school, and her relationship with her family became strained. In 2009, when she was 23, she was charged with felony drug possession. Several other cases would follow, the most recent in April 2013, after which she was given five years of probation. It was only in July 2014, when she learned about the pregnancy of her older sister, Cave, that she pledged to be a better role model for her niece, her sisters said — and from that moment on, with a few brief relapses, she was largely sober. “She was always talking about how she couldn’t wait to be the aunt that was the cool aunt,” said Cave, who gave birth to her first daughter in March 2015. She now has two daughters, ages 5 and 6. Boyland grew close to both of them, often picking them up from school and documenting milestones in their lives. She spent much of her time going to group meetings and counseling other people who were struggling with drugs. At one point, she hoped to become a counselor herself. When the pandemic arrived, though, she had to spend much of her time alone at her parents’ house, and her in-person group meetings were canceled. She told her sisters that she frequently felt an urge to begin using drugs again. “She was really struggling,” Blaire Boyland said. “She tried doing the Zoom meetings, but she wasn’t getting anything out of it. She felt out of control.” Her friends began noticing that she was posting about conspiracy theories and about Trump. Before long, she was texting them about PizzaGate, a conspiracy theory that included false claims about Democrats’ trafficking of children in the basement of a pizza shop in Washington. “I’ve mostly been watching it all on youtube,” Boyland said in a text message to Vinson, her childhood friend. What most captured her attention, Vinson said, was the “Save the Children” slogan that QAnon members used to spread false claims about Democrats’ trafficking of children. “She cared about kids a lot,” Vinson said. “She thought she was fighting for children, in her own way, and just trying to spread the word about underground pedophile rings and just all of these things. I think QAnon had this way of making these things seem really believable.” At about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, Boyland began the roughly 10-hour drive to Washington with a friend, Justin Winchell. They parked in Virginia and took a bus into the city to see Trump at the rally, where he riled up the crowd with unsubstantiated claims that his election loss had been rigged. “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told the crowd. Boyland headed with many of the other protesters down the street to the Capitol. The Chaotic Siege Boyland could barely be made out at first in the footage of the crowd’s surge up the Capitol steps — a short figure, outfitted in a black hoodie and American-flag sunglasses. She disappeared into the mob inside the tunnel that presidents use when they emerge for their inaugurations. It was the scene of some of the day’s most brutal hand-to-hand fighting, and videos showed rioters crushing police officers between doors and warning that the crowd could become dangerously packed. Just minutes later, after a push by the police that sent the crowd tumbling back out of the tunnel, she could be seen lying on her side, after which two men dragged her away from the door and began trying to resuscitate her. It appeared to be a case of trampling. But then the medical examiner concluded that she had died of “acute amphetamine intoxication,” a ruling that left her family — convinced that she had not relapsed into drug abuse — flummoxed. She had been taking Adderall regularly under a doctor’s prescription and had not been seen to have any adverse effects, they said. Several forensic pathologists and toxicologists who reviewed the autopsy report said in interviews that the level of amphetamine in her blood — most likely from the Adderall — had been enough to be potentially fatal. Iain McIntyre, a former chief toxicologist at the San Diego County medical examiner’s office, said the level could be consistent with her having taken both of her 30-milligram daily doses at the same time, something Cave said her sister sometimes did. McIntyre said the high dosage of amphetamine, along with the raucous scene, her heart disease and obesity, could have been enough to make her heart stop. The day after Boyland's death, Cave’s husband, Justin, told reporters that Trump had “incited a riot last night that killed four of his biggest fans.” Then came a spate of cruel messages to the family from all sides — people who said they were glad Boyland had died, and others who had been infuriated by Justin Cave’s comments. The Caves were left wondering what they had missed and how they could have helped Boyland before she fell too deeply into the conspiracy theories. “That’s part of the reason I feel guilty, because none of us thought too much about it when she started looking into it,” Lonna Cave said. “I understand that she was somewhere she shouldn’t have been. But she would not have been here if it weren’t for all the misinformation.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kentucky man pardoned by Matt Bevin for 2014 homicide is back in jail, held for Feds

    Patrick Baker’s family held a political fundraiser for Bevin in 2018, the year before Bevin pardoned Baker.

  • There are more than 8 million empty homes in rural Japan, and local governments are selling them for as little as $500 in a bid to lure in residents

    In Japan, local authorities are giving away renovation subsidies to incentivize people to move into the country's rural areas.

  • ‘They’re destroying our country’: Trump blasts Biden on handling of border decisions

    ‘All he had to do is nothing,’ Mr Trump tells Newsmax