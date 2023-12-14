Class action lawsuit claims Roblox facilitates child gambling

TechCrunch

GM has introduced a smattering of EVs in the past two years: the GMC Hummer SUV and its companion pickup truck, the Cadillac Lyriq and the Silverado EV pickup truck. To say the pressure is on for GM and the new Chevrolet Blazer EV — a vehicle designed to satiate Americans' never-ending appetites for SUVs — is a bit of an understatement. The weight of GM's EV success doesn't rest entirely on the all-electric midsize SUV; the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra pickup and Cadillac Escalade IQ, all of which are expected in 2024, share that burden.