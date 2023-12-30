Class action lawsuit filed against Integris Health amid data breach concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a new multi-million dollar lawsuit, defense attorneys alleged Integris Health Inc. failed their patients after two million patients received emails stating their personal information had been hacked.

“Why didn’t they tell people?” asked William Federman, an attorney who filed the lawsuit.

Federman claimed the hospital’s insufficient data security failed patients, after two million people were allegedly exposed in a data breach.

“They chose to not spend the money to harden their cybersecurity system,” said Federman.

Potential data breach impacts Integris patient data

On December 24, victims got an email from hackers threatening to sell personal information on the dark web. Federman said that information can be used to ruin credit, file fraudulent tax returns, and create fake IDs. It’s enough to “wreak havoc” on their lives.

“That’s not a merry Christmas,” said Federman.

The email said victims could save their data if they paid $50. Federman said it’s an unusual but affordable amount.

“Usually the company, like Integris, will try to pay off and obtain the information here,” said Federman.

Patrick Allmond is an expert with focused digital monitoring.

“The sad thing is, hackers move a lot faster than you and I,” said Allmond. “IT Guys at Integris are scrambling in reactive mode this morning fixing whatever hole it is.”

Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere

“We’ve been told Integris has done nothing,” said Federman.

Federman is also angry Integris did not release a statement until after the hacker extorted victims. In a statement sent Wednesday, then again on Friday, the hospital said certain files may have been accessed on November 28.

Integris-Media-StatementDownload

“They’ve withheld this information for over a month while people have been mucking around in your and everyone else in Oklahoma City’s personal information?” said Federman.

Nearly 35.9 million affected by Xfinity data breach: filings

Integris said no services were interrupted and their systems are operational.

After an investigation, Integris said they plan to offer credit monitoring at no cost to people who have been impacted by the situation.

“Normally in this situation, the company will offer some type of ID theft and medical monitoring for a small snippet of time,” said Federman. “Whoever is advising them is simply wrong. They’ve done this wrong.”

Integris said they also plan to post updated information at on their website as it becomes available to them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.