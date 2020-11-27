Class Action Settlement Will Provide Compensation to Qualifying Medicaid Billing Providers in Alaska

·2 min read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The parties in litigation involving Medicaid providers in Alaska today announce a class action settlement that resolves a case pending in federal court in Anchorage, Alaska. The court granted preliminary approval of the settlement in South Peninsula Hospital, et al. v. Xerox State Healthcare, LLC (n/k/a Conduent State Healthcare, LLC), No. 3:15-cv-00177-JMK (D. Alaska), and authorized a settlement administrator, Angeion Group, LLC, to begin issuing notice to settlement class members and accepting claims.

This lawsuit is brought by plaintiff South Peninsula Hospital and alleges that the State of Alaska's Medicaid Management Information System, known as Health Enterprise, was not properly implemented for rollout on October 1, 2013. The lawsuit alleges that this caused Alaska Medicaid providers to incur economic losses as a result of not having their Medicaid reimbursements processed on a timely basis. This allegation relates to the 2013-2016 time period, when Conduent was owned by a predecessor company. Conduent denies the allegations but agreed to the settlement to avoid further litigation costs.

The settlement applies to all Alaska Medicaid authorized billing providers that submitted a Medicaid claim via or to be processed by Health Enterprise during the period from October 1, 2013 through and including December 31, 2016, including claims for Medicaid reimbursable services arising on or before December 31, 2016, even if such claims for payment were submitted for payment via or to be processed by Health Enterprise after December 31, 2016. This group of Alaska Medicaid providers constitutes the Settlement Class who are eligible to submit claims for payments under the settlement.

Medicaid providers can visit the settlement website, www.healthprovidersettlement.com, or call the settlement toll-free number: (855) 201-9818, to obtain further details about the settlement. The settlement website includes a description of the Medicaid providers covered by the settlement, all relevant dates and deadlines, access to relevant court documents, and answers to frequently asked questions. Claim forms are available at and can be submitted to www.healthprovidersettlement.com, or by email to info@healthprovidersettlement.com, or by mail to Health Provider Settlement, Attn: Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Claims must be submitted or postmarked by February 10, 2021 to be considered timely filed.

For any questions, please visit www.healthprovidersettlement.com or contact:

Health Provider Settlement, Attn: Settlement
Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210,
Philadelphia, PA 19103
info@HealthproviderSettlement.com
(855) 201-9818

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-settlement-will-provide-compensation-to-qualifying-medicaid-billing-providers-in-alaska-301180555.html

SOURCE Angeion Group

Latest Stories

  • ‘Isn’t this the language of a dictator?’: Trump confronted after press conference littered with misinformation

    US president doubles down on false election claims and angrily rebukes reporter

  • Cambodia court defers opposition treason trial to next year

    A Cambodian court convened on Thursday for the treason trial of more than 100 opposition figures and then deferred proceedings until next year, delaying a case widely condemned as a move by long-serving premier Hun Sen to decimate his political rivals. A total of 121 defendants, all tied to the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), had been summoned to appear on Thursday but just 34 showed up, with many in exile, convinced they would not get a fair hearing. Deputy prosecutor and court spokesman Kuch Kimlong confirmed judges had decided the case be divided into two and heard in January and March.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Shawn Mendes says he used to trade sleep for 2-hour workouts out of fear that his fans would stop liking him if he wasn't in perfect shape

    The 22-year-old "Wonder" singer told British GQ that girlfriend Camila Cabello helped him to change his perspective on his body.

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues addressed was reportedly Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Hotel Rwanda' hero says he was kidnapped and blindfolded before arrest

    KIGALI (Reuters) - "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, on trial on terrorism and other charges in the central African country, said on Friday he had been kidnapped from abroad before being detained and charged. Rusesabagina, a political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, was arrested in August after returning to the country. "I was kidnapped to come here," Rusesabagina said in court in the capital, Kigali, as he applied for bail.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Biden, in message ahead of Thanksgiving, says ‘We’ll get our lives back’ after the COVID-19 pandemic

    Delivering remarks before the Thanksgiving holiday, President-elect Joe Biden said that while it has been a difficult year because of COVID-19, vaccines could soon be available to the public. “I know we can, and we will beat this virus,” he said.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Kiowa Pilot Becomes First Active-Duty Soldier to Earn Extremely Rare Astronaut Device

    Lt. Col. Anne McClain is one of three currently serving active-duty Army astronauts.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud. Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said if Democrat Biden - who is due to be sworn in on Jan. 20 - is formally declared the winner by the Electoral College, he will depart the White House.

  • Court ruling cuts sentence for Quebec mosque shooter

    Quebec’s highest court has declared consecutive life sentences to be unconstitutional, reducing the sentence given to the man who murdered six people in a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Alexandre Bissonnette, 30, was sentenced in February 2019 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years. Thursday's decision by the Quebec Court of Appeal means he will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years, though it doesn't guarantee parole would be granted.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose widespread voter fraud in swing states, despite there being no evidence. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud" he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • US colleges mull new virus protocols for students' return

    St. Michael’s College managed to keep coronavirus cases at bay for almost two months this fall with students tested upon arrival and once every three weeks. The liberal arts college shifted to all-remote learning and closed the campus to visitors. “It was very concerning to experience the spike in cases that we did after so many weeks of surveillance tests with no positives,” President Lorraine Sterritt said by email.

  • Texas Supreme Court denies Republicans’ petition to throw out more than 100,000 drive-thru votes

    Group of Republicans had sought invalidation of drive-thru votes, claiming they violated federal law

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.