‘He was the class clown.’ Sister remembers Charlotte shooting victim as a helpful uncle

Domonique Dulin loved hearing her brother, Tashon Malyk Mock, laugh after he’d crack jokes.

“I guess you could say he was the class clown,” Dulin told The Charlotte Observer on Monday evening.

On Saturday, Dulin had to say goodbye to her younger brother as he laid unresponsive in a hospital bed.

Tashon Mock, left, with his sister, Domonique Dulin, and her eldest son. Mock, 22, died after he was shot at a Circle K gas station near the 9500 block of University City Boulevard on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Mock, 22, died after being shot at a Circle K gas station in the University area that morning, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. Officers found Mock and another male victim with gunshot wounds in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard after a 911 call for an assault, police said in a news release Monday.

The second victim survived, but his condition is not known.

“I’m sad that he’s gone,” Dulin said. “My youngest son is not even going to remember him. He’s only 3 months.”

Dulin said witnesses at the scene told her the shooting happened after an “altercation” between a man and a woman. Once they left, someone drove by and fired 30 to 40 rounds into the parking lot, she said.

CMPD has not confirmed how Mock died, but a police report does say that neither victims knew the shooter.

Mock was the sixth homicide in Charlotte since Wednesday morning.

There have been at least 60 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD data. An Observer database shows 62 homicides this year.

‘He loved his family’

Public records show Mock had a Statesville address, but Dulin said he stayed with her and her three sons “on and off” for the past five years.

“He would watch my kids, come take my trash out for me and help me clean my house because my kids destroy it,” Dulin said.

Dulin says she hasn’t told her 7- and 3-year-old sons about their uncle’s death yet.

“That is going to be tough,” she said.

When Mock was younger, he loved “Spider-Man,” Dulin said. He eventually stopped watching the Marvel Comics superhero, but he continued to pick up a basketball, she said.

Police in Charlotte NC found Tashon Mock shot at a gas station in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The city has seen six killings since Wednesday, July 13.

When Mock wasn’t busy working — he recently started a job with a moving company — he would play basketball or hang out with his nephews or friends, Dulin said.

The family hopes the shooter turns themselves in or that someone provides information that helps find her brother’s killer, she said. Police have not released information about any possible suspects.

“Just to know that someone had no value for anyone’s life that they would just drive up to a gas station and just randomly start shooting, I’m having a really hard time with that,” Monique Dulin, Mock’s mother, told WSOC. “He loved his family, like loved, loved his family. I guess I just haven’t really grasped the fact that I won’t actually see his face again.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mock’s family.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.