Is Class Limited (ASX:CL1) Potentially Undervalued?

Class Limited (ASX:CL1), which is in the software business, and is based in Australia, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Class’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Class worth?

Great news for investors – Class is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$1.84, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Class’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Class?

ASX:CL1 Past and Future Earnings, August 3rd 2019

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Class’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CL1 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CL1 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CL1. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

