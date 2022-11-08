Classes canceled at L.A. City College after fatal stabbing

The Los Angeles City College campus was closed after a man was killed in a stabbing Monday afternoon, authorities said. Above, students on campus last year. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City College's campus was closed and in-person classes were canceled Monday evening after a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Deputies responded at 2:06 p.m. to the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. The stabbing victim, described only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Department did not provide a description of the suspect, who remained at large Monday evening.

City College officials described the suspect as a Black man; about 5 feet, 7 inches tall; 160 pounds; and wearing a black shirt, white shorts, black jacket and blue shoes, according to a tweet.

In-person classes were canceled but online classes were set to continue Monday night, college officials said.

A campus lockdown was lifted and anyone sheltering in place was directed to follow sheriff's deputies' directions when leaving, the college tweeted shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.