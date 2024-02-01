Classes canceled in Springfield for total solar eclipse

Another Miami Valley school district is canceling classes for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Springfield City Schools will not hold classes on April 8.

The district amended its school year calendar by moving a Professional Development Day originally scheduled for April 19 to April 8. So while staff will report to work, students will not report for class.

“This change was made in the interest of student safety, as preschool and elementary students would typically be released for dismissal at approximately the same time as the eclipse,” a district spokesperson said.

Students will also be sent home before the day of the eclipse with certified eyewear.

Springfield is the latest district to cancel classes for the eclipse. As News Center 7 reported on Wednesday, Fairborn City Schools will also let students have the day off.