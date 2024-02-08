Classes canceled Thursday at 2 Palm Bay schools due to power outages, district says

Two Palm Bay schools will be closed Thursday due to a power outage, according to district officials.

Brevard Public Schools took to social media late Wednesday night to announce that Southwest Middle School and John F. Turner Elementary School would be closed the following day, citing a power outage at the middle school. The outage was also impacting the elementary school and causing its air conditioning to be cut, according to BPS.

"Crews will work as quickly as possible to make repairs, but the work will not be completed before the start of the school day," a Facebook post by the district said.

Check back for updates.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker

