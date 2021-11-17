Classes dismissed at Millcreek's J.S. Wilson Middle School after 2nd bomb threat

Millcreek's J.S. Wilson Middle School dismissed classes Wednesday morning after a second bomb threat was found at the school at 901 W. 54th St.

The message was found in a restroom at the school about mid-morning, Millcreek Township School District spokeswoman Katie Maccaglia said.

Students were evacuated to neighboring Chestnut Hill Elementary School until bus transportation and meal distributions were arranged, Maccaglia said. Students were bused home at about 11 a.m.

The school is being searched by Millcreek Township police and Pennsylvania State Police with the help of canine units, Maccaglia said.

A first bomb threat was found in a school restroom just before classes dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

A student reported the threat, which was immediately reported to Millcreek Township police, J.S. Wilson Principal Terry Costello said in a Tuesday email to school parents. The school district also posted a message on its website.

Police and district staff searched the school and grounds and found nothing suspicious, said Costello, who urged the public to report any information on the threat to authorities.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Millcreek's J.S. Wilson students sent home Wednesday after 2nd bomb threat